Video | Lap of the FWM AX Track for Rounds 3 & 4

Video | Lap of the FWM AX Track for Rounds 3 & 4

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

Here’s a lap of the redesigned track for rounds 3 and 4 of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.