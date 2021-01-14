Video | SX Riders Testing at Viney Ranch

By Billy Rainford

Viney Ranch in California is the little slice of Moto Heaven owned by Canadian Ulf Viney and his family. Recently, a few Supercross riders got the opportunity to do some testing and our friends at Racer X were there and grabbed some raw video for us to enjoy.

From the Racer X YouTube channel:

With teams making last-minute changes ahead of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener we sent Spencer Owens out to Viney Ranch SX in California to see what was going on with FXR/Chaparral Honda’s Carson Mumford, Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft, Max Anstie, and Adam Enticknap, and SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Alex Ray. Watch as the guys practice starts, dial in the whoops, time rhythms, and get their settings perfected ahead of the Houston Supercross.