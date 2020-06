Walton National Prep Day VLOG

By Billy Rainford

Walton Raceway was open for a National Prep Day practice session Friday, June 5th for riders to get a feel for the track prepared as if it were for a round of the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals.

Although we were instructed to stay at least 6 feet apart, I managed to walk around and throw the camcorder in a few riders’ faces..

We used to just call these “home movies,” now the accepted term is “Vlog…”