2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series | Round 1 Results from Calgary

|
|
| 1st
| #26
|
| KAVEN BENOIT
ste-perpetue, Qu
|1st
|2nd
|47
| 2nd
| #300
|
| DREW ADAMS
,
|4th
|1st
|43
| 3rd
| #402
|
| GAGE LINVILLE
Lakepark, Ge
|2nd
|3rd
|42
| 4th
| #12
|
| SEBASTIEN RACINE
Casselman, On
|5th
|4th
|34
| 5th
| #316
|
| EVAN STICE
Carmen, Id
|7th
|5th
|30
| 6th
| #29
|
| BLAKE DAVIES
Mission, Br
|6th
|6th
|30
| 7th
| #143
|
| TIGER WOOD
Barrie, On
|10th
|8th
|24
| 8th
| #24
|
| ZACH UFIMZEFF
WETASKIWIN, AB
|8th
|10th
|24
| 9th
| #59
|
| WYATT KERR
, ON
|12th
|7th
|23
| 10th
| #25
|
| TANNER SCOTT
Oromedonte, On
|11th
|9th
|22
| 11th
| #32
|
| CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
RedDeerCounty, Al
|9th
|11th
|22
| 12th
| #14
|
| QUINN AMYOTTE
Blackstock, On
|3rd
|36th
|20
| 13th
| #66
|
| NOAH PORTER
WilliamsLake, Br
|15th
|13th
|14
| 14th
| #30
|
| AUSTIN JONES
Perth, On
|13th
|15th
|14
| 15th
| #113
|
| BRADEN SPANGLE
Mead, Wa
|14th
|16th
|12
| 16th
| #34
|
| DEVYN SMITH
Mission, Br
|19th
|12th
|11
| 17th
| #33
|
| TYLER YATES
Duncan, On
|32nd
|14th
|7
| 18th
| #141
|
| DANNY ROBERTSON
Calgary, Al
|18th
|19th
|5
| 19th
| #94
|
| LAYNE NUYENS
LakeCountry, Br
|16th
|35th
|5
| 20th
| #87
|
| LIAM DODDS
Revelstoke, Br
|27th
|17th
|4
| 21st
| #991
|
| TALIN FOX
BlindBay, Br
|17th
|37th
|4
| 22nd
| #97
|
| WYATT HASIL
Langdon, Al
|24th
|18th
|3
| 23rd
| #55
|
| HAYDEN JAMESON
Woodstock, On
|23rd
|20th
|1
| 24th
| #338
|
| ORRIN ELMORE
Telkwa, Br
|20th
|31st
|1
| 25th
| #86
|
| BRYCE WADGE
Stonewall, Ma
|28th
|21st
|0
| 26th
| #754
|
| MARS MILLAR
Canmore, Al
|31st
|22nd
|0
| 27th
| #975
|
| CORENTIN DIETZ
Hudson, Qu
|26th
|23rd
|0
| 28th
| #79
|
| DAWSON GRAVELLE
Mission, Br
|21st
|24th
|0
| 29th
| #424
|
| NOLAN DICKINSON
CherryValley, Il
|25th
|25th
|0
| 30th
| #181
|
| ALEX GATT
Penticton, Br
|29th
|26th
|0
| 31st
| #318
|
| SETH CROTTY
Vancouver, Wa
|22nd
|27th
|0
| 32nd
| #165
|
| LOGAN BURNS
SaultSteMarie, On
|30th
|28th
|0
| 33rd
| #112
|
| OWEN PAQUIN
Saskatoon, Sa
|36th
|29th
|0
| 34th
| #218
|
| HUNTER MCASTOCKER
GrandePrairie, Al
|33rd
|30th
|0
| 35th
| #400
|
| CONNOR BENDICKSON
Gladmar, Sa
|37th
|32nd
|0
| 36th
| #238
|
| JACOB WESTON
WhiteRock, Br
|34th
|33rd
|0
| 37th
| #146
|
| KAISER STRODE
RockIsland, Wa
|38th
|34th
|0
| 38th
| #195
|
| CONNOR WELLS
Calgary, Al
|35th
|38th
|0
| 39th
| #120
|
| JACOB FREDERICKSON
Reddeercounty, Al
|39th
|DNF
|0
| 40th
| #5
|
| TYLER MEDAGLIA
Brookfield, On
|40th
|DNF
|0
