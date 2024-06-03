2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series | Round 1 Results from Calgary

Results from Round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta.

Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 WilliamsLake, Br 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #15  KTM  DEXTER SEITZ
 RockyView, Al 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #477  Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
 Nanaimo, Br 		 4th 3rd 38
 4th   #228  Husqvarna  RYDEN SAFRON
 Eckville, Al 		 5th 4th 34
 5th   #315  KTM  TREY SCHMUCKI
 RedDeerCounty, Al 		 7th 5th 30
 6th   #38  Yamaha  CHASE NEMETH
 Eckville, Al 		 6th 6th 30
 7th   #17  Husqvarna  HAYDEN DUNSER
 Saskatoon, Sa 		 3rd 12th 29
 8th   #615  Yamaha  DAMON MCGUIGAN
 RockyMountainHouse, Al 		 8th 8th 26
 9th   #109  KTM  RYDER LESPERANCE
 calgary, Al 		 10th 7th 25
 10th   #407  Suzuki  JAY OLSEN
 Helena, Mo 		 9th 9th 24
 11th   #91  Yamaha  AXEL WANDLER
 NorthBattleford, Sa 		 11th 10th 21
 12th   #299  Yamaha  COLE BARNSTABLE
 Estevan, Sa 		 12th 11th 19
 13th   #221  Husqvarna  MASON LITWIN
 Wpg, Ma 		 13th 13th 16
 14th   #23  Yamaha  BRYCE BOLIN
 MENISINO, Ma 		 15th 14th 13
 15th   #421  Yamaha  JUSTIN BEGG
 Halifax, No 		 14th 15th 13
 16th   #73  Kawasaki  KATE LEES
 Carlyle, Sa 		 16th 16th 10
 17th   #20  KTM  RYAN BOLIN
 MENISINO, Ma 		 17th DNF 4
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #50  KTM  VIVIANA CONTRERAS
 Wildomar, Ca 		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #1  KTM  EVE BRODEUR
 St-Joseph-de-Beauce, Qu 		 1st 2nd 47
 3rd   #3w  Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER
 Savona, Br 		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #4  Husqvarna  LEXI PECHOUT
 Calgary, Al 		 5th 4th 34
 5th   #7W  Husqvarna  KATRINE FERGUSON
 IledesChenes, Ma 		 4th 5th 34
 6th   #6  Yamaha  ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
 Williamslake, Br 		 6th 6th 30
 7th   #8W  Yamaha  DESTINY SLINGERLAND
 Cowley, Al 		 8th 7th 27
 8th   #333  Gas Gas  LAUREN PUHLMANN
 Gladmar, Sa 		 7th 10th 25
 9th   #5W  Kawasaki  SIENNA BROWN
 Boise, Id 		 9th 9th 24
 10th   #9W  Husqvarna  TÉA FERGUSON
 IledesChenes, Br 		 13th 8th 21
 11th   #6E  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 BurntRiver, On 		 12th 11th 19
 12th   #11  Husqvarna  ANI FERGUSON
 GrandePointe, Br 		 11th 12th 19
 13th   #15  Husqvarna  DANIKA WHITE
 Calgary, Al 		 10th 13th 19
 14th   #7E  Husqvarna  CIEL FERGUSON
 IleDesChenes, Ma 		 15th 14th 13
 15th   #13  Kawasaki  KATE LEES
 Carlyle, Sa 		 14th 16th 12
 16th   #24  GasGas  BAILEE BANCARZ
 LeducCounty, Al 		 16th 15th 11
 17th   #32  KTM  AISHA PICOTTE
 Langley, Br 		 17th 17th 8
 18th   #61  Yamaha  AMBER GIROUX
 SYLVANLAKE, Al 		 18th 18th 6
 19th   #267  Husqvarna  JORRDYN BRENNAN
 Okotoks, Al 		 20th 19th 3
 20th   #12w  KTM  JANELLE BARTLETT
 EDMONTON, AB 		 19th 20th 3
 21st   #365  Yamaha  HAYLEY FAYANT
 Yorkton, Sa 		 21st 21st 0
 22nd   #719  Kawasaki  REYNA TIEBS
 Cranbrook, Br 		 23rd 22nd 0
 23rd   #14  Yamaha  ALIVIA WEREZAK
 Highriver, Al 		 22nd DNF 0
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #26  KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
 ste-perpetue, Qu 		 1st 2nd 47
 2nd   #300  Kawasaki  DREW ADAMS
  		 4th 1st 43
 3rd   #402  Kawasaki  GAGE LINVILLE
 Lakepark, Ge 		 2nd 3rd 42
 4th   #12  Yamaha  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 Casselman, On 		 5th 4th 34
 5th   #316  Honda  EVAN STICE
 Carmen, Id 		 7th 5th 30
 6th   #29  Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 Mission, Br 		 6th 6th 30
 7th   #143  Honda  TIGER WOOD
 Barrie, On 		 10th 8th 24
 8th   #24  Yamaha  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 WETASKIWIN, AB 		 8th 10th 24
 9th   #59  KTM  WYATT KERR
 , ON 		 12th 7th 23
 10th   #25  Husqvarna  TANNER SCOTT
 Oromedonte, On 		 11th 9th 22
 11th   #32  KTM  CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
 RedDeerCounty, Al 		 9th 11th 22
 12th   #14  Kawasaki  QUINN AMYOTTE
 Blackstock, On 		 3rd 36th 20
 13th   #66  KTM  NOAH PORTER
 WilliamsLake, Br 		 15th 13th 14
 14th   #30  Yamaha  AUSTIN JONES
 Perth, On 		 13th 15th 14
 15th   #113  NA  BRADEN SPANGLE
 Mead, Wa 		 14th 16th 12
 16th   #34  Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 Mission, Br 		 19th 12th 11
 17th   #33  Gas Gas  TYLER YATES
 Duncan, On 		 32nd 14th 7
 18th   #141  KTM  DANNY ROBERTSON
 Calgary, Al 		 18th 19th 5
 19th   #94  KTM  LAYNE NUYENS
 LakeCountry, Br 		 16th 35th 5
 20th   #87  Yamaha  LIAM DODDS
 Revelstoke, Br 		 27th 17th 4
 21st   #991  Yamaha  TALIN FOX
 BlindBay, Br 		 17th 37th 4
 22nd   #97  Yamaha  WYATT HASIL
 Langdon, Al 		 24th 18th 3
 23rd   #55  KTM  HAYDEN JAMESON
 Woodstock, On 		 23rd 20th 1
 24th   #338  Honda  ORRIN ELMORE
 Telkwa, Br 		 20th 31st 1
 25th   #86  Honda  BRYCE WADGE
 Stonewall, Ma 		 28th 21st 0
 26th   #754  Gas Gas  MARS MILLAR
 Canmore, Al 		 31st 22nd 0
 27th   #975  KTM  CORENTIN DIETZ
 Hudson, Qu 		 26th 23rd 0
 28th   #79  Honda  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 Mission, Br 		 21st 24th 0
 29th   #424  Kawasaki  NOLAN DICKINSON
 CherryValley, Il 		 25th 25th 0
 30th   #181  Yamaha  ALEX GATT
 Penticton, Br 		 29th 26th 0
 31st   #318  Yamaha  SETH CROTTY
 Vancouver, Wa 		 22nd 27th 0
 32nd   #165  KTM  LOGAN BURNS
 SaultSteMarie, On 		 30th 28th 0
 33rd   #112  KTM  OWEN PAQUIN
 Saskatoon, Sa 		 36th 29th 0
 34th   #218  KTM  HUNTER MCASTOCKER
 GrandePrairie, Al 		 33rd 30th 0
 35th   #400  Yamaha  CONNOR BENDICKSON
 Gladmar, Sa 		 37th 32nd 0
 36th   #238  Honda  JACOB WESTON
 WhiteRock, Br 		 34th 33rd 0
 37th   #146  Kawasaki  KAISER STRODE
 RockIsland, Wa 		 38th 34th 0
 38th   #195  Husqvarna  CONNOR WELLS
 Calgary, Al 		 35th 38th 0
 39th   #120  KTM  JACOB FREDERICKSON
 Reddeercounty, Al 		 39th DNF 0
 40th   #5  Honda  TYLER MEDAGLIA
 Brookfield, On 		 40th DNF 0
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #15  KTM  JESS PETTIS
 Saint-Alphonse-de-gr, Qu 		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #1  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
 Drummondville, Qu 		 1st 2nd 47
 3rd   #8  Kawasaki  MITCHELL HARRISON
 Leesburg, Fl 		 4th 3rd 38
 4th   #23  KTM  JOSIAH NATZKE
 Stedmonddegrantham, Qu 		 3rd 6th 35
 5th   #84  Kawasaki  TANNER WARD
 Woodstock, On 		 7th 4th 32
 6th   #808  Yamaha  PRESTON KILROY
 Afton, Wy 		 5th 5th 32
 7th   #109  Kawasaki  AARON TANTI
 EdensLanding, Qu 		 6th 7th 29
 8th   #670  Honda  GAVIN BROUGH
 Mesquite, Ne 		 10th 8th 24
 9th   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON
 RockyViewCounty, Al 		 8th 11th 23
 10th   #18  KTM  PARKER EALES
 MapleRidge, Br 		 11th 9th 22
 11th   #17  Husqvarna  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission, Br 		 9th 12th 21
 12th   #377  Yamaha  DANIEL ELMORE
 Telkwa, Br 		 12th 10th 20
 13th   #482  Yamaha  TEREN GERBER
 Eckville, Al 		 14th 13th 15
 14th   #711  Yamaha  NICK COLLINS
 Eckville, Al 		 13th 16th 13
 15th   #252  Yamaha  BROCK HENRY
 Kelowna, Br 		 17th 14th 11
 16th   #50  Yamaha  CRAYDEN DILLON
 Zephyr, On 		 16th 15th 11
 17th   #246  Yamaha  CHANCE BLACKBURN
 Rochester, Wa 		 15th 17th 10
 18th   #85  Yamaha  CHARLIE JOHNSTON
 Calgary, Al 		 18th 18th 6
 19th   #40  KTM  BRENDAN SIPPLE
 AUSTIN, TX 		 22nd 19th 2
 20th   #88  KTM  BRYANT HUMISTON
 Rocksprings, Wy 		 19th 21st 2
 21st   #194  KTM  PJ STRATTON
 WHITECOURT, Al 		 24th 20th 1
 22nd   #58  Husqvarna  TOMMY DALLAIRE
 , On 		 20th 27th 1
 23rd   #715  Yamaha  TREY GRIFFIN
 Weyburn, Sa 		 21st 22nd 0
 24th   #41  KTM  RYAN DERRY
 Thornhill, On 		 26th 23rd 0
 25th   #159  Yamaha  NOLAN CONNOLLY
 Washougal, Wa 		 25th 24th 0
 26th   #221  Husqvarna  KALE CUTHBERTSON
 RockyViewCounty, Al 		 27th 25th 0
 27th   #76  Yamaha  KEVIN SULLIVAN
 SuttonWest, On 		 28th 26th 0
 28th   #192  Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELLETTE
 Campbellriver, Br 		 29th 28th 0
 29th   #132  KTM  CHASE REID
 Camas, Wa 		 23rd 29th 0
 30th   #157  Suzuki  COLE DEKONINCK
 SteGenevieve, Ma 		 30th 30th 0

Next Round:

Sunday, June 9

Temple Hill MX

Raymond, Alberta