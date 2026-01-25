2026 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Points
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, California
Saturday, January 24th, 2026
2026 SX 250 West Championship
|#
|BIKE
|RIDER
|POINTS
|POINT ADJUSTMENTS
|1: Anaheim 1
|2: San Diego
|3: Anaheim 2
|1
|
1W
|
YAM
|Haiden Deegan
|68
|0
|18
4th
|25
1st
|25
1st
|2
|
23
|
YAM
|Michael Mosiman
|59
|0
|17
5th
|20
3rd
|22
2nd
|3
|
61
|
YAM
|Max Anstie
|58
|0
|25
1st
|17
5th
|16
6th
|4
|
34
|
HQV
|Ryder Difrancesco
|55
|0
|20
3rd
|15
7th
|20
3rd
|5
|
19
|
YAM
|Maximus Vohland
|46
|0
|15
7th
|14
8th
|17
5th
|6
|
142
|
KAW
|Cameron Mcadoo
|40
|0
|0
22nd
|22
2nd
|18
4th
|7
|
29
|
HON
|Chance Hymas
|38
|0
|22
2nd
|16
6th
|0
22nd
|8
|
42
|
YAM
|Dilan Schwartz
|36
|0
|12
10th
|13
9th
|11
11th
|9
|
47
|
KAW
|Levi Kitchen
|35
|0
|16
6th
|18
4th
|1
21st
|10
|
71
|
KTM
|Carson Mumford
|33
|0
|11
11th
|8
14th
|14
8th
|11
|
40
|
YAM
|Parker Ross
|32
|0
|8
14th
|11
11th
|13
9th
|12
|
60
|
YAM
|Hunter Yoder
|30
|0
|14
8th
|1
21st
|15
7th
|13
|
57
|
KTM
|Avery Long
|28
|0
|13
9th
|10
12th
|5
17th
|14
|
224
|
KAW
|Joshua Varize
|24
|0
|9
13th
|3
19th
|12
10th
|15
|
43
|
YAM
|Lux Turner
|19
|0
|7
15th
|9
13th
|3
19th
|16
|
70
|
KAW
|Anthony Bourdon
|18
|0
|6
16th
|12
10th
|0
24th
|17
|
237
|
YAM
|Robbie Wageman
|16
|0
|10
12th
|0
22nd
|6
16th
|18
|
245
|
HON
|Matti Jorgensen
|14
|0
|4
18th
|0
24th
|10
12th
|19
|
131
|
SUZ
|Crockett Myers
|14
|0
|5
17th
|0
40th
|9
13th
|20
|
83
|
HON
|Justin Rodbell
|11
|0
|3
19th
|0
23rd
|8
14th
2026 SX 450 Championship
|#
|BIKE
|RIDER
|POINTS
|POINT ADJUSTMENTS
|1: Anaheim 1
|2: San Diego
|3: Anaheim 2
|1
|
3
|
KTM
|Eli Tomac
|70
|0
|25
1st
|25
1st
|20
3rd
|2
|
96
|
HON
|Hunter Lawrence
|62
|0
|18
4th
|22
2nd
|22
2nd
|3
|
4
|
KAW
|Chase Sexton
|57
|0
|14
8th
|18
4th
|25
1st
|4
|
94
|
SUZ
|Ken Roczen
|56
|0
|22
2nd
|20
3rd
|14
8th
|5
|
21
|
SUZ
|Jason Anderson
|46
|0
|17
5th
|11
11th
|18
4th
|6
|
1
|
YAM
|Cooper Webb
|46
|0
|15
7th
|14
8th
|17
5th
|7
|
32
|
YAM
|Justin Cooper
|44
|0
|16
6th
|16
6th
|12
10th
|8
|
17
|
HON
|Joey Savatgy
|42
|0
|9
13th
|17
5th
|16
6th
|9
|
26
|
KTM
|Jorge Prado
|41
|-3
|17
3rd
|9
13th
|15
7th
|10
|
14
|
DUC
|Dylan Ferrandis
|37
|0
|13
9th
|13
9th
|11
11th
|11
|
7
|
KTM
|Aaron Plessinger
|27
|0
|12
10th
|15
7th
|0
22nd
|12
|
24
|
HQV
|R.J. Hampshire
|27
|0
|4
18th
|10
12th
|13
9th
|13
|
28
|
HON
|Christian Craig
|27
|0
|11
11th
|7
15th
|9
13th
|14
|
46
|
KTM
|Justin Hill
|23
|0
|8
14th
|8
14th
|7
15th
|15
|
27
|
HQV
|Malcolm Stewart
|22
|0
|0
22nd
|12
10th
|10
12th
|16
|
45
|
SUZ
|Colt Nichols
|22
|0
|10
12th
|6
16th
|6
16th
|17
|
12
|
HON
|Shane McElrath
|13
|0
|5
17th
|4
18th
|4
18th
|18
|
33
|
TRI
|Austin Forkner
|12
|0
|7
15th
|0
39th
|5
17th
|19
|
719
|
KAW
|Vince Friese
|11
|0
|3
19th
|5
17th
|3
19th
|20
|
36
|
KAW
|Garrett Marchbanks
|8
|0
|0
28th
|8
14th
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.