2026 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Points

Angel Stadium

Anaheim, California

Saturday, January 24th, 2026

2026 SX 250 West Championship

# BIKE RIDER POINTS POINT ADJUSTMENTS 1: Anaheim 1 2: San Diego 3: Anaheim 2
1
1W
YAM
 Haiden Deegan 68 0 18
4th
 25
1st
 25
1st
2
23
YAM
 Michael Mosiman 59 0 17
5th
 20
3rd
 22
2nd
3
61
YAM
 Max Anstie 58 0 25
1st
 17
5th
 16
6th
4
34
HQV
 Ryder Difrancesco 55 0 20
3rd
 15
7th
 20
3rd
5
19
YAM
 Maximus Vohland 46 0 15
7th
 14
8th
 17
5th
6
142
KAW
 Cameron Mcadoo 40 0 0
22nd
 22
2nd
 18
4th
7
29
HON
 Chance Hymas 38 0 22
2nd
 16
6th
 0
22nd
8
42
YAM
 Dilan Schwartz 36 0 12
10th
 13
9th
 11
11th
9
47
KAW
 Levi Kitchen 35 0 16
6th
 18
4th
 1
21st
10
71
KTM
 Carson Mumford 33 0 11
11th
 8
14th
 14
8th
11
40
YAM
 Parker Ross 32 0 8
14th
 11
11th
 13
9th
12
60
YAM
 Hunter Yoder 30 0 14
8th
 1
21st
 15
7th
13
57
KTM
 Avery Long 28 0 13
9th
 10
12th
 5
17th
14
224
KAW
 Joshua Varize 24 0 9
13th
 3
19th
 12
10th
15
43
YAM
 Lux Turner 19 0 7
15th
 9
13th
 3
19th
16
70
KAW
 Anthony Bourdon 18 0 6
16th
 12
10th
 0
24th
17
237
YAM
 Robbie Wageman 16 0 10
12th
 0
22nd
 6
16th
18
245
HON
 Matti Jorgensen 14 0 4
18th
 0
24th
 10
12th
19
131
SUZ
 Crockett Myers 14 0 5
17th
 0
40th
 9
13th
20
83
HON
 Justin Rodbell 11 0 3
19th
 0
23rd
 8
14th

2026 SX 450 Championship

# BIKE RIDER POINTS POINT ADJUSTMENTS 1: Anaheim 1 2: San Diego 3: Anaheim 2
1
3
KTM
 Eli Tomac 70 0 25
1st
 25
1st
 20
3rd
2
96
HON
 Hunter Lawrence 62 0 18
4th
 22
2nd
 22
2nd
3
4
KAW
 Chase Sexton 57 0 14
8th
 18
4th
 25
1st
4
94
SUZ
 Ken Roczen 56 0 22
2nd
 20
3rd
 14
8th
5
21
SUZ
 Jason Anderson 46 0 17
5th
 11
11th
 18
4th
6
1
YAM
 Cooper Webb 46 0 15
7th
 14
8th
 17
5th
7
32
YAM
 Justin Cooper 44 0 16
6th
 16
6th
 12
10th
8
17
HON
 Joey Savatgy 42 0 9
13th
 17
5th
 16
6th
9
26
KTM
 Jorge Prado 41 -3 17
3rd
 9
13th
 15
7th
10
14
DUC
 Dylan Ferrandis 37 0 13
9th
 13
9th
 11
11th
11
7
KTM
 Aaron Plessinger 27 0 12
10th
 15
7th
 0
22nd
12
24
HQV
 R.J. Hampshire 27 0 4
18th
 10
12th
 13
9th
13
28
HON
 Christian Craig 27 0 11
11th
 7
15th
 9
13th
14
46
KTM
 Justin Hill 23 0 8
14th
 8
14th
 7
15th
15
27
HQV
 Malcolm Stewart 22 0 0
22nd
 12
10th
 10
12th
16
45
SUZ
 Colt Nichols 22 0 10
12th
 6
16th
 6
16th
17
12
HON
 Shane McElrath 13 0 5
17th
 4
18th
 4
18th
18
33
TRI
 Austin Forkner 12 0 7
15th
 0
39th
 5
17th
19
719
KAW
 Vince Friese 11 0 3
19th
 5
17th
 3
19th
20
36
KAW
 Garrett Marchbanks 8 0 0
28th
   8
14th