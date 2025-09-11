AMA FIM Arenacross is Coming to Canada!

AX Promotions and FIM North America Unveil Groundbreaking FIM North America Championship Arenacross Series

Expanding horizons: Iconic American series goes continental with races across USA and Canada, elevating Arenacross to new heights

Port Huron, MI – September 4, 2025 – AX Promotions, in collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme North America (FIM NA), is proud to announce its partnership launching the FIM North America Championship Arenacross Series. This groundbreaking series marks a new chapter for AMA Arenacross, expanding its legacy beyond the United States to include thrilling events across Canada and the U.S., sanctioned under the FIM NA.

The 2025-2026 season kicks off with a dynamic lineup of races designed to showcase the sport’s raw energy and athletic prowess. Highlights include:

Calgary, Canada: Hosted in conjunction with Moto Canada and Alberta Motorcycle and Powersport Show at BMO Centre at Stampede Park, Jan 30 – Feb 1, this event will electrify fans with heart-pounding Arenacross action surrounded by the latest in motorcycle innovation, gear and culture, amplifying the sport’s thrill in the heart of Alberta.

Toronto, Canada: Timed perfectly with The Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, February 20-22. this stop will immerse fans in a comprehensive celebration of two-wheeled culture, featuring Arenacross battles amid exhibits, demos and industry innovations.

Daytona Beach, USA – The Daytona Clash: The season finale unfolds amidst the electrifying energy of Daytona Bike Week. The FIM NA Champion will be crowned in an adrenaline-charged spectacle under the Florida sun with Bike Week’s legendary vibe, delivering an unforgettable fusion of speed, sand and glory.

Huntington Beach, CA – Moto Beach Classic: Southern California’s most iconic fusion of moto, music, and surf returns to Bolsa Chica with a high-octane twist. Round 1 of the AMA FIM Arenacross Championship launches the season on a full-scale dirt track just steps from the Pacific, marking the only beachside motocross race in SoCal. From pro battles to local hero TT races, stunt shows, custom bikes, and live music under the sun, Moto Beach delivers a one-of-a-kind celebration of speed, style, and surf culture.

This FIM NA-sanctioned championship ushers in a new era for the sport by bringing the prestige of an FIM NA Championship to Arenacross. As Arenacross enjoys a surge in popularity, with record attendance and viewership in recent years, this series marks a transformative milestone, elevating the sport to unprecedented heights. By uniting top tier riders from across the continent, it fosters international talent development and inspires a new generation of fans, cementing Arenacross as a continental force in motorsport.

Marking this historic partnership, AMA Chief Operating Officer and FIM NA General Secretary James Holter stated: “AMA Arenacross has been bringing excitement to U.S. fans for decades, and we’re looking forward to expanding into Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Motorcycle Association, to create the FIM NA Arenacross Championship. With the U.S. rounds continuing to crown AMA Arenacross Champions, riders who compete in the Canadian rounds as well will also vie for FIM NA titles, bringing unprecedented prestige to the series.”

AMA Director of Racing and FIM NA Vice President Mike Pelletier also expressed his enthusiasm, adding: “We’re celebrating 40 years of AMA Arenacross in the U.S., and this partnership with FIM NA is a historic milestone for the series. By working with AX Promotions to expand into Canada alongside other premier events like Moto Canada and Bike Week, we’re taking Arenacross to a continental stage. The AMA looks forward to championing this evolution, bringing riders and fans together for unmatched competition and historic racing moments.”

Shawn Smith, AX Promotions Managing Director, added: “The growth of AMA Arenacross has been phenomenal, and partnering with FIM North America to launch this North American Championship is the pinnacle of that evolution. We’re building something legendary here — get ready for a season that redefines excitement.”

The FIM North America Championship Arenacross Series is poised to shape the future of off-road motorcycle racing, blending tradition with innovation to create must-see events. For more details on schedules, tickets and rider entries, visit arenacrossusa.com or follow on social media.