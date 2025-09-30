The season has now come to an end, and it’s time to celebrate at our end-of-season banquet on Saturday, October 25, in Drummondville!
As every year, we are expecting over 500 people for our big end-of-season PARTY! The event will take place at the Best Western Universel in Drummondville, a perfect setting for a wonderful evening filled with entertainment, awards, a DJ, and much more!
We look forward to seeing you all there to close out the season in style!
GENERAL INFO
2025 CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS REVIEW
You have until October 8th at midnight to submit any request for results verification. Requests must be submitted through the official protest form available on our website: https://www.fmsq.net/en/processus-de-protet
HOTEL BOOKING
Take advantage of a special FMSQ rate at the Best Western Universel in Drummondville. Book here (deadline of september 30th for the FMSQ rate): Book your room here
TICKETS
- Adult – $65 + Taxes
- Child (6 to 12 years old) $30 + Taxes
- Your tickets must be reserved before Wednesday, October 15 at midnight.
- No sales will be possible on site.
- Table seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
EVENING SCHEDULE
- 4:00 p.m.: Welcoming participants and registration
- 4:30 p.m.: Poster signing session by our experts
- 5:00 p.m.: Opening of the room
- 5:30 p.m.: Start of the evening and presentation of trophies to the 2025 champions
- 7:00 p.m.: Buffet/dinner
- 10:30 p.m.: End of the official ceremony
- 11:00 p.m.: DJ Party
- 3:00 a.m.: End… sleep
ADDRESS
Best Western Hôtel Universel – 915 Rue Hains, Drummondville, QC J2C 3A1, Canada
GPS COORDINATES
45.89985926501635, -72.52283814005631
VOTE FOR THE AWARDS:
MARIANNE BRODEUR AWARD
Who, in your opinion, stood out this season through outstanding athletic performances, unwavering determination, and an exceptional competitive spirit?
JIM ROTONDO AWARD
Who, in your opinion, stood out this season for their positive attitude and unifying spirit?
LEMON AWARD
Who, in your opinion, stood out this season with their repeated blunders and countless mishaps?
FEMALE RIDER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Which female rider, in your opinion, stood out this season through her dedication to the sport or for a particularly meaningful reason?
2025 FMSQ AMBASSADOR AWARD
In your opinion, who stood out the most this season by promoting the FMSQ — especially through their active presence on social media?
