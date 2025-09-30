FMSQ Banquet – October 25th

The season has now come to an end, and it’s time to celebrate at our end-of-season banquet on Saturday, October 25, in Drummondville!

As every year, we are expecting over 500 people for our big end-of-season PARTY! The event will take place at the Best Western Universel in Drummondville, a perfect setting for a wonderful evening filled with entertainment, awards, a DJ, and much more!

We look forward to seeing you all there to close out the season in style!

2025 CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS REVIEW

You have until October 8th at midnight to submit any request for results verification. Requests must be submitted through the official protest form available on our website: https://www.fmsq.net/en/processus-de-protet

HOTEL BOOKING​

​​​​Take advantage of a special FMSQ rate at the Best Western Universel in Drummondville. Book here (deadline of september 30th for the FMSQ rate): Book your room here

TICKETS

Adult – $65 + Taxes

Child (6 to 12 years old) $30 + Taxes

Your tickets must be reserved before Wednesday, October 15 at midnight.

No sales will be possible on site.

Table seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

EVENING SCHEDULE

4:00 p.m.: Welcoming participants and registration

4:30 p.m.: Poster signing session by our experts

5:00 p.m.: Opening of the room

5:30 p.m.: Start of the evening and presentation of trophies to the 2025 champions

7:00 p.m.: Buffet/dinner

10:30 p.m.: End of the official ceremony

11:00 p.m.: DJ Party

3:00 a.m.: End… sleep

​​ADDRESS

Best Western Hôtel Universel – 915 Rue Hains, Drummondville, QC J2C 3A1, Canada

GPS COORDINATES

45.89985926501635, -72.52283814005631

VOTE FOR THE AWARDS:​​

MARIANNE BRODEUR AWARD

Who, in your opinion, stood out this season through outstanding athletic performances, unwavering determination, and an exceptional competitive spirit?

JIM ROTONDO AWARD

Who, in your opinion, stood out this season for their positive attitude and unifying spirit?

LEMON AWARD

Who, in your opinion, stood out this season with their repeated blunders and countless mishaps?

FEMALE RIDER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Which female rider, in your opinion, stood out this season through her dedication to the sport or for a particularly meaningful reason?

2025 FMSQ AMBASSADOR AWARD

In your opinion, who stood out the most this season by promoting the FMSQ — especially through their active presence on social media?

​ANSWER THE SURVEY

French version HERE.