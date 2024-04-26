Frid’Eh Update #17 | Julien Benek | Brought to You by RP Race Performance
Frid’Eh Update #17 belongs to MX and SX rider Julien Benek from Mission, BC and is brought to you by RP Race Performance.
By Billy Rainford
Welcome to Week #17 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. I always start out with a bit of a weather report and I can finally say that spring is here in southwestern Ontario! With a forecasted high of 25 Celsius on Sunday, we can all come out of hibernation and do great summer things. For example: I went to fire up our BBQ a few days ago only to find quite an elaborate mouse nest. Sure, the nest cleaned out pretty easily, but the mess left behind with all the mouse poop sent me to the nearest store with a sale and we’re the proud owners of a brand new one. Until recently, I don’t think I’d ever seen a new barbecue!
We’re heading up towards 20 C this afternoon, so I just grabbed the fixings for some burgers on my way back from grabbing coffee with Emily on her break. Like I said, cool summer things.
Of course, it’s April so we can expect some rain this weekend. That means Greg Poisson, Jamie Ruddock, and I are going to take advantage and get out to Fanshawe Lake for a double loop this afternoon.
Not having gone to California for January and part of February this season, I’m a little behind where I’d like to be, riding-wise, but when you’ve been on two wheels as longs as this old-timer has, it comes back relatively quickly. Having said that, the older you get, the lower the final bar seems to be! But you have to keep trying, right?!
Our Champ, Dylan Wright, and I have been trying to time a ride together this week, but he’s got something about another title to win or some damn thing, so he might be on his CR450 and not his Trek this afternoon. We’ll see…
If he does make it, it means his new 250 teammate, #143 Tiger Wood from Australia, may also make the trip to the lake. I noticed in the GDR shop that he currently has the exact same Scott Addict I had the past couple years. He said he does lots of cycling on the road but not in the trails. Lucky for him, Fanshawe isn’t the most technical or hilly loop to get his feet wet on.
Anyway, it’s fun to get yourself back into shape and I hope everyone is doing the same thing as we head into another MX season.
It must seems weird to anyone reading this from the southern states. Yes, we have a season up here when you can’t ride your dirt bike. We like to go indoors to play hockey or hit the slopes on skis and boards. To be honest, I enjoy the different seasons we get here in the east and wouldn’t change it.
Julien Benek is career #17 here in the Canadian Triple Crown Series. We’ve all watched Julien grow up and work his way through the ranks as an exciting and fast rider. There is definitely no quit in this kid as is evident from his last couple years of Supercross where he’s been riding injured for most of his races. Hurt or not, this guy just wants to race and that’s not something you can teach.
Most recently, he’s been battling through a broken thumb that he had surgery on. He was supposed to be off the bike for…hahaha…sorry, I couldn’t finish that sentence without laughing. Read on…
Julien will line up for the final 2 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Denver and Salt Lake City on his Kawasaki 250 before he gets back on his new ride for the summer, a Husqvarna 450 with Al Dyck‘s MVP racing team.
Here’s a look at Julien’s 2023 Canadian results:
450 Triple Crown points
Here’s what he had to say this week:
Direct Motocross: Hey, Julian. It’s week number 17. First off, I’m not sure if we talked about this already, but, why number 17? Is there a history of that number or is it just what was available?
Julien Benek: I was 170 when I was younger and 70, so 17 kind of made sense.
Okay, yeah, that makes sense. So, you’re coming back from the thumb injury, how’s your body, how’s your thumb?
The thumb is all right. It’s still not 100%. I’m still not even supposed to be riding, actually. It hurts here and there. When it’s hot out, it hurts. When it’s cold out, it’s not too bad. Other than that, I’m feeling basically 100%. It’s been a while since I felt this good.
When I’m not using it, it doesn’t hurt, but when I ride, that’s when it hurts.
And how did the ride with Al Dyck come up for this summer?
It was kind of a last-minute thing. Al was going to start up a team with (Jake) Piccolo and they got all these bikes ready. And I guess he wanted a full team, so he called me and asked me if I wanted to ride the Husky. I was like, okay, that’s not a bad idea. And then he said, he can get me two bikes for the summer, both supplied by International Motorsports. So I was on my way back from that Horn Rapids race when Al texted. He texted me and then I called him and yeah, just went from there.
Hey, you just mentioned that Horn Rapids race, who was the guy you were battling and how’d that go? Did you take all the wins?
Yeah, only guy I was really battling with is like Spangle, Braden Spangle. But I was just going at different speed than everybody. I didn’t really push super hard. I just needed to find the good lines and take off, and that was all I needed to do to get a win. .
Nice. Those always feel good. Okay, it’s tough enough for people to be switching from, you know, Supercross to motocross suspension and stuff, but you’re actually switching suspension and brands. What’s it like going from those bikes going back and forth?
Yeah, it’s definitely weird. The Huskies are really low bike. It’s like 10mm lower than a KTM. So that’s already a low bike, so to go from my Husky to my Kawi the Kawi has the tall seat. It’s a taller bike, it’s more meant for Supercross than Husqvarna, just because of how the bike turns. The Kawi turns better on a sharper angled corner. The husky is really good in the long, low corners, but it’s definitely a weird transition. I’m still trying to get used to the Kawi again.
Right. Hey, where, where are you right now?
I’m at my house in Vancouver, well, Mission.
Are you riding that track you have in your backyard?
Yeah, yeah, it’s pissing rain here and figured I should ride. So yeah, we’re going to ride the backyard.
Who made that track? Is that you out there doing it and maintaining it or Oliver?
I built all the track, everything. My dad doesn’t know how to build a track at all. So that’s all me.
What kind of equipment do you have there at the house?
Uh, just the skidsteer. Jason he has a 200 that I used here and there, but the bulk of the track I’ve built with the skidsteer and a smaller dozer. It took me about four months to build the track. And I just kind of piece little things together here and there as I get bored with it.
Last weekend you raced Kamloops. I know your teammate Blake Davies took the win, but how’d the racing go?
Yeah, I had good speed. I just couldn’t hold it together. I was also still trying to work the bike out. It wasn’t feeling how I wanted it to feel till about the second-last moto and the last moto was when the bike felt good, but I went down in the second-last moto. I washed out in a fluffy corner then the last moto my throttle got stuck on the table and I launched 20 feet past the landing onto the flat, and I pulled off, just trying to figure out what was going on with the throttle, but it fixed itself totally fine. I think it just got a rock like what happened to (Chase) Sexton‘s bike, the throttle got stuck because of a stone or something.
I know you’re just trying to get used to that Husqvarna, do you have race bike parts yet or was it just pretty stock?
It’s a bone stock bike. All I have on is suspension, a set of bars, a little bit taller bars.
Now I assume you and the Davies family are pretty close, right? So it’s going to be a good summer traveling with these guys.
Yeah, definitely. I’ll be going with Davies and their truck and Al’s trailer. And I think we’re going to go to (Dylan) Rempel‘s house and stay there for a bit, for the three-week break in between Manitoba and Gopher (Dunes). Should be good.
So you’re doing both Denver and Salt Lake City Supercross, right? Is that your plan?
Yeah, we’re leaving probably Wednesday to leave for Colorado and then I got a buddy that lives in Salt Lake. He’s a, he’s an American, but I’m going to go stay at his place. Me and my dad are going to get some air mattresses and sleep in his living room. We’ll take the van down there. We were going to take the motorhome, but it’d be too expensive, so we’ll take the van.
We’ve got an off weekend. Are you racing anything this weekend? What bike are you riding this weekend?
There’s a Campbell River race. I don’t think I’ll be racing anywhere this weekend. It’s just too close to leaving for Colorado. I’m just going to ride as much Supercross in the mud or in the dry in my backyard as I can. Just get as much seat time as possible before Colorado because I’ll be driving for about two days before we get there.
You’re riding the 450 this summer, right?
Yep, 450.
What are you hoping for? Where do you think you’re going to slot in?
Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, it’s always, for me, every year I’ve come in injured and I am never in the shape I should be when the season starts, so I have to race myself into a good enough physique to race for almost 30 or 35. But this year, you know, I feel really good. I’ve been really focusing on my not just working out, but discipline and all that, so I feel really confident with where I’m at right now. And I mean, there’s still a month to go and you can do a lot in a month.
So I think I’ll be ready to go. And I want to get top fives this year. Tanner‘s (Ward) going to be tough to beat, Josiah (Natzke) and Jess (Pettis), but those are the guys that I’m gunning for this year. That’s my goal. I have the speed, I just need the endurance.
Is Oliver (Julien’s Dad) spinning the wrenches for you this summer?
I think that’s the plan. Yep. He’ll be at the races. Him and Brandon Davies are gonna fly in between every round for me and Blake. And I think they’ll be flying with Jason Gravelle as well. Dawson‘s (Gravelle) doing the Nationals, so all the three dads will fly together to all the rounds. Should be good.
OK, thanks for doing this and good luck in Denver and Salt Lake City. I won’t be there but we’ll send someone around to chat with you, so watch, for that and good luck.
Definitely. Thank you.
Preston Kilroy Coming to Canada?
All winter we’ve all been following along with Kevin Tyler‘s attempt to replace the retired Shawn Maffenbeier on the MX101 Yamaha team. So much so that KT has enjoyed the added exposure his team has been getting because of it.
Like every other team on the Canadian grid, they’re trying to find an available rider who can challenge the dominance of Dylan Wright. That’s not and easy task.
Anyone on the same lap as Dylan is already riding for a factory team in the USA or MXGP or they’re concerned about missing the chance to go after the big money in the SMX Playoffs. It’s definitely not an easy replacement for Kevin.
The latest name being floated around is that of Preston Kilroy, originally from Wyoming and now calling Utah home. I’m told Steve Matthes recently put it out there that it’s a done deal. I spoke with Kevin and all he said to me was:
Nothing has been announced yet, so we don’t want to step on any toes, but the smart money says the press release is coming very soon.
In fact, we’ve even heard that if this “new rider” for MX101 gets up here and gets some seat time next week that he may even show up at Auburn to get a couple gate drops with the rest of the top-tier Pro riders expected to be on the line at Round 2 of the AMO Ontario Provincial Championships.
But as Benita Butrell would say, “But I ain’t one to gossip so you ain’t heard it from me.“
Preston is in his early 20’s and raced the World Mini’s in Nevada and went back and forth with Marshal Weltin, so we know he’s got some speed. Also, check out his pedigree on the Racer X Vault:
https://vault.racerxonline.com/rider/preston-kilroy/races
He busted out a 10th in a moto at High Point in the 250 class last summer as Club MX‘s 250 rider.
Is he as fast as Dylan? No, but he should be battling for podiums every weekend.
We’ll keep our eyes out for a press release on this “potential” signing… 😉
2024 Team Canada MXON Mixer in Calgary
Join us for an exciting in-person event to kick off the 2024 season of Team Canada MXON! Get ready for an elevated gathering filled with motocross enthusiasts and riders from all over. We’ll be gathering at 1206 20 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1M8, Canada. It’s going to be an epic celebration of our love for motocross, with plenty of games, food and good vibes.
The space which has an old speakeasy vibe gives us a rare opportunity to get dolled up, mingle and to spend some time with all of your favourite athletes from the Triple Crown Series. The riders have each created their own signature cocktail which you will get to try, which will all be included with your ticket. That means 5 signature cocktails included with your ticket. A live band will be there to keep the vibes going all night while you mingle, hit up the silent auction or play some of the many games we will have. 3 venue spaces will ensure we have plenty of room and different themes depending on your mood.
Vitto the barber will be there doing men’s mini facials and trims which is also included in your ticket price.
The caterers have come up with a wonderful menu with so many different options to suit everyone’s tastes and dietary restrictions. Servers will be coming around with all sorts of culinary goods for you to try and we will also have stations setup around the rooms in case you are not hungry when they come by, you will still get a chance to try it all. We will have soft drinks and water included in your ticket so any time you are feeling parched you can help yourself to any of those. Additional cocktails and mocktails will be available, drink tickets will be sold and utilized throughout the night.
On the patio level of the space we will have giant games such as Jenga, Bean Bag Toss, Yardzee and Giant Dominos. We will have arcade games inside the space, located in the Hemmingway Room. The Parlour Room will be transformed into a Prohibition Style Speakeasy with smoky cocktails and h’orderves with couches for lounging and catching up with old (and new) friends. The Hemmingway Room will have more action, a stage alongside the bar with high top tables.
The riders will be there to answer all of your preseason questions and of course for photos and autographs. Photographers and videographers will be there to catch all of the candid moments and all of the images will be available at no extra charge for you to use and share and cherish. We will have some pretty rare silent auction items, door prizes and of course Team Canada merch for sale.
The venue has its own free parking so you will not have to try and find parking nor pay for it like many venues in the City. Located just 8 minutes from Wildrose MX and the Hotel Blackfoot.
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with fellow riders, share stories, and get pumped for the upcoming season. See you there!
RussOgraphy at the Philadelphia Supercross
We’ve got Jordan Wilsey from RussOgraphy at the Philadelphia Supercross this weekend. The New York State native will take the reins for DMX Friday and Saturday, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he can come up with for us.
Supercross hasn’t been to Philly since they hosted a double-header back in 1980. That’s 44 years, folks. Heck, I was still dreaming of having my own dirt bike in 1980! (I got my first in 1981)
I’ve never been downtown Philly so I was looking forward to being there, but it just wasn’t in the cards with what we’ve got going on around here, so let’s all keep an eye on what Jordan has for us.
Round 1 of the AMO Ontario Provincial Championships
I spent last Sunday at Gopher Dunes for Round 1 of the 2024 AMO Ontario Provincial Championships. You can check out some of the coverage here:
And here’s a pretty extensive Photo Report from the day:
Race Report | 2024 AMO Ontario Provincial Championships Round 1
April 23, 2024 No Comments Features, Photo ReportsBigwave
Race Report | 2024 AMO Ontario Provincial Championships Round 1
Photo report from Round 1 of the 2024 True North Motorsports AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Gopher Dunes
By Billy Rainford
I decided to stay local and check out some racing action at Round 1 of the 2024 True North Motorsports AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Gopher Dunes. I’d heard that there were going to be a number of our top pro riders taking advantage of an early-season gate drop at one of our Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals tracks so that’s where I thought my attention should be.
Added to that reason, I’d also heard we were going to have our multi-time national champion, Dylan Wright, there to show the newly acquired Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250 teammate, Australian 17-year-old Tiger Wood, on the track for the first time too, so I had to be there!
I had family commitments to attend on Saturday, so I missed the racing that took place in the cold and sometimes snowy conditions on Day 1, but managed to be there for every race on Sunday.
With over 300 riders and 765 entries, it was a race-filled day that saw the Pro Am class able to show up a bit later and race their 3 X 15:00 motos in the afternoon program. I remember this is how it was done way back in the day, so it jst seemed normal to me.
With coffee in hand and a full tank of gas in the #DMXVan (at $1.64/litre, 10 cents cheaper at Costco than other places) I hit the 401 east and made my way to the track.
Speaking of big rigs, #21 Nathan Fraser was there all the way from Nova Scotia! He drove his little Golf and met up with the team’s rig and full-on trailer! They were heading back to the maritimes after the races! That’s commitment and now I feel bad because I told myself I’d take a photo of the set up “later” and never did. Then they were loaded up and gone when I went looking at the end of the day.
Nathan won our DMX Total Devotion Award at the TransCan this year and is just now back from taking advantage of his free week at Club MX. I hope he had a great time and learned lots.
I was also amazed at how many people have been reading some of my Monday Morning Coffee ramblings. I only know this because there were a lot of people asking me how the renovations were going and shared hired hand horror stories of their own to match ours. I guess I’ll have to keep on ramblin!
Let’s get to the racing, shall we? I’ll go through them as they went through them on race day. Thank you for printing out a race order for me.
You can look at the full results HERE.
At the end of the first run-through of amateur motos, the Pro Am class took to the track for the first of their 3 15:00 motos. The sun came out right on queue too!
Here’s a look at some of the riders in the Pro class:
|PRO-AM – Overall Finish Positions View Laptimes Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points for this class
|Overall NameHeatSemiMoto 1Moto 2Moto 3Points Earned1st#12 SEBASTIEN RACINE
Casselman, On –
–2nd1st3rd672nd#84 TANNER WARD
Woodstock, On –
–5th2nd2nd603rd#573 CHRISTOPHER BLACKMER
MUSKEGON, MI –
–4th3rd4th564th#14 QUINN AMYOTTE
Blackstock, On –
–3rd4th5th545th#9 DYLAN WRIGHT
Drummondville, Qu –
–1st28th1st506th#143 TIGER WOOD
Australia –
–6th6th7th447th#324 DYLAN KAELIN
Grand Bend, ON –
–8th5th8th428th#223 AUSTIN JONES
Perth, ON –
–7th8th10th389th#33 TANNER SCOTT
Oromedonte, On –
–15th7th6th3510th#21 LIAM OFARRELL
Paris, On –
–10th9th9th3511th#55 HAYDEN JAMESON
Woodstock, On –
–12th10th11th3012th#89 KEVIN SULLIVAN
Sutton West, On –
–13th11th12th2713th#104 KYLE KEAST
Cavan, On –
–11th12th14th2614th#211 JACK WRIGHT
Port Perry, On –
–14th17th15th1715th#73 TRISTAN DARES
Rockwood, On –
–22nd13th13th1616th#75 TYLER SHEWCHYK
St Thomas, On –
–9thDNSDNS1217th#187 LEITH NESS
Blackwater, On –
–17th15th23rd1018th#34 RYAN DERRY
Thornhill, ON –
–18th14th25th1019th#155 SPENCER DELEYE
, ON –
–24th18th16th820th#43 BROCK KELLY
, ON –
–30th16th18th821st#514X SHELBY REMPEL
Ariss, ON –
–20thDNS17th522nd#39 MAX FILIPEK
Grimsby, On –
–16thDNSDNS523rd#781 ZACK ZAGER
Melbourne, On –
–19th20th22nd324th#136 DEREK HAMM
Brownsville, On –
–28th21st19th225th#118c CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
SAINT-LUC, QC –
–23rd19th24th226th#415 DARIO ZECCA
Midhurst, On –
–29th24th20th127th#118 CHRIS COLENUTT
Maidstone, On –
–27th22nd21st028th#451 RICKY CONWAY
Gorrie, On –
–21st23rdDNS029th#464 CARLOS PONCE
Pefferlaw, ON –
–26th25thDNS030th#17b BOBBY GRAVEL
Fauquier, On –
–31st26thDNS031st#991 RYDER HEACOCK
Pontypool, On –
–25th27thDNS0
We’ll leave it here for this week. We’re also hearing that American rider #300 Drew Adams will be along with the Partzilla PRMX team when he shows up to race in Calgary, but we’re still not sure if the team is planning to race the Canadian series or not. I really hope they are because they’ve got some fast riders who would make things interesting up here. Again, there’s the whole SMX conflict so we’ll have to wait and see a little bit longer on this one.
Have a great weekend, everyone, and thanks for reading DMX.
