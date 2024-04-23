Race Report | 2024 AMO Ontario Provincial Championships Round 1

Photo report from Round 1 of the 2024 True North Motorsports AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

I decided to stay local and check out some racing action at Round 1 of the 2024 True North Motorsports AMO Ontario Provincial Championships at Gopher Dunes. I’d heard that there were going to be a number of our top pro riders taking advantage of an early-season gate drop at one of our Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals tracks so that’s where I thought my attention should be.

Added to that reason, I’d also heard we were going to have our multi-time national champion, Dylan Wright, there to show the newly acquired Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 250 teammate, Australian 17-year-old Tiger Wood, on the track for the first time too, so I had to be there!

I had family commitments to attend on Saturday, so I missed the racing that took place in the cold and sometimes snowy conditions on Day 1, but managed to be there for every race on Sunday.

With over 300 riders and 765 entries, it was a race-filled day that saw the Pro Am class able to show up a bit later and race their 3 X 15:00 motos in the afternoon program. I remember this is how it was done way back in the day, so it jst seemed normal to me.

With coffee in hand and a full tank of gas in the #DMXVan (at $1.64/litre, 10 cents cheaper at Costco than other places) I hit the 401 east and made my way to the track.

Let’s do this, Tim Lee! Unfortunately, you can’t see his greasy mullet and moustache in this shot.

WLTN Kawasaki had their team rig on siteso it was nice to pop in and say hello to everyone.

Speaking of big rigs, #21 Nathan Fraser was there all the way from Nova Scotia! He drove his little Golf and met up with the team’s rig and full-on trailer! They were heading back to the maritimes after the races! That’s commitment and now I feel bad because I told myself I’d take a photo of the set up “later” and never did. Then they were loaded up and gone when I went looking at the end of the day.

Nathan won our DMX Total Devotion Award at the TransCan this year and is just now back from taking advantage of his free week at Club MX. I hope he had a great time and learned lots.

I was also amazed at how many people have been reading some of my Monday Morning Coffee ramblings. I only know this because there were a lot of people asking me how the renovations were going and shared hired hand horror stories of their own to match ours. I guess I’ll have to keep on ramblin!

Let’s get to the racing, shall we? I’ll go through them as they went through them on race day. Thank you for printing out a race order for me.

You can look at the full results HERE.

Right off the bat I was impressed with the riding I saw from #667 Tyler Kirby. He finished 2-1 for the overall after #22 Anthony Voghell won moto 1. but was a DNF in moto 2. #313 Nyck Burnside was 2nd and #521 AJ Beth was 3rd. Kirby also won the Schoolboy 1 class (1-1).

I like the progression and the aggression I’m seeing from young #630 Mason Murdy. He’s got an 85 but is still beating up on the 65cc kids in the 10-11 and Open classes. I also enjoy our interviews and look forward to many years of them to come.

Not to mention his dad wore this huuuge cowboy hat. I hope it’s not like the old cliché: All hat no cattle.

#2 Tyler Gravel took the older 85 (12-16) win with 1-1 motos over #32 Ethan Stys and #750 Grady Mansfield (2-4).

It’s great to see #324 Dylan Kaelin back on the track and competing. He finished 1-1 in +25.

I like what I’m seeing from #613 Cole Pranger in the Intermediate classes. He took the win in the 250 class (1-2) over #111 Gavin Forsbrey (2-3) and #7 Bobby Gravel (7-1) who saw more than his fair share of the ground on Sunday.

#26 Ayrton Pomeroy had to make some passes to take the win in the 250 Junior class that had 2 divisions, almost like the old days when we sometimes had 4! #61 Ben Mistelbacher was 2nd (2-2) ahead of #354 Thor Geisbrecht in 3rd (3-3).

#99 Austin Kukielka dominated the younger 65 (7-9) class (1-1).

This is Mason Murdy getting 3rd in the Supermini class (3-3) but he also won the 65 (10-11) and 65 Open classes without anything but 1’s on the score sheet.

#347 Damien Godbout came all the way from Quebec to take the Vet 30 Open class 1-1.

This is a shot of Bobby Gravel in the Pro Am class, but I think he’ll like to see a shot of himself ahead of #14 Quinn Amyotte! He had to make some passes in Open Intermediate to take the class 1-1. Pranger was 2nd (2-2) and Voghell (4-3).

Uh oh, I didn’t get a shot of Vet 40 Open winner #311 Mike Banks (1-1) but I think this might be their start.

#2 Brandy McLarty won the Ladies A on Saturday (1-1).

I shot video of the Supermini class, so here’s all I have of class winner (1-1) Tyler Kirby. 2nd was Gravel (2-2) and 3rd was Murdy (3-3).

#161 Jamieson MacDonald won Open Junior (1-1) ahead of #365 Mason Snively (2-2) and Pomeroy (3-3).

At the end of the first run-through of amateur motos, the Pro Am class took to the track for the first of their 3 15:00 motos. The sun came out right on queue too!

Here’s a look at some of the riders in the Pro class:

I didn’t see what happened to Enduro ace #991 Ryder Heacock, but his 25-27-DNS score tells me something was up.

Bobby Gravel struggled in this class too. His 31-26-DNS will attest to that.

Dario “Teach” Zecca was out and having some fun in the sand with super-wrench Brayden Kalte helping him out. He was 26th.

#136 Derek Hamm is coming back from a car accident injury and finished 24th. They have a house for sale too if you’re interested.

#39 Max Filipek gave us all one hell of a scare when he fell after the first turn in moto 2 and got absolutely nailed by #41 Ryan Derry in the chaos. He took a little nap and said the end result was a broken collarbone to go with the tweety birds above his head.

#187 Leith Ness spends a lot of time behind the camera these days. He’s back in action and finished 17th.

I was really impressed with what I was seeing from #75 Tyler Shewchyk on Sunday. Unfortunately, he got caught up with Filipek in moto 2 and wasn’t able to race the 3rd. He was a very solid 9th in moto 1 though. Keep an eye on the #75 this summer.

#73 Tristan Dares was solid late in the day showing he’s ready to go. 22-13-13 put him 15th.

Anyone remember the time #211 Jack Wright agreed to drive to California with me with one night’s notice a few years back? Jack said he suffered some arm pump and finished 14th.

I don’t know when I last saw #104 Kyle Keast, but it’s been a while. He’s always loved the sand and The Dozer…er, maybe The Bob Cat now finished 11-12-14 for 13th overall. I’m sure he’ll be fine with that comment…

I have to admit, I had no idea who #55 was! Hayden Jameson’s new digits were not computing. Regardless of my problems, he finished a solid 12-10-11 for 11th overall.

#21 Liam O’Farrell isn’t chasing the nationals anymore, but he still loves to race and came out to have some fun. He sounds like he’s always a gear higher than everyone else. He’s getting old and worries about mileage now, I guess. 10-9-9 put him 10th. At one point, he was in the same corner as Keast and Kaelin leaving me wondering if I’d had one of my spells again! “What year is this?!”

I think #33 Tanner Scott was working out some bike gremlins early on and it affected his first moto. He kept getting better and ended up 9th (15-7-6).

Kind of a quiet afternoon for #30 Austin Jones, I’d say. He ended up on his own out there at times. He was 8th (7-8-10).

I’ve known Dylan Kaelin since the MX Forum days. We cycled together in Alberta over 10 years ago! It’s great to see him back. He is already back up to competitive speed and is heading to Loretta’s this summer. 8-5-8 put him 7th.

We got our first look at Australian #143 Tiger Wood who will ride for the GDR team this summer. He’s not a sand guy but did very well, finishing 6-6-7 for 6th. He showed good speed staying with Amyotte and Kaelin, so that bodes pretty well for the summer.

It’s going on 3 years since I’ve talked about #1 Dylan Wright anywhere but in 1st place in Canada, so this seems weird. He didn’t get good starts but passed his way to wins in motos 1 and 3. In moto 2, he broke a chain on the first lap and was out. 1-28-1 put him 5th, but I don’t think anyone should be too worried…oh, except the competition, of course.

#14 Quinn Amyotte was one of the very few riders out there on a 250 and so he had to work extra hard for every position. He looked good and finished up in 4th place with 3-4-5 motos.

This guy cracks me up. No matter where I go, #573 Chris Blackmer might just show up and race.He was super solid off the starts and rode well all day. 4-3-4 put him 3rd. I don’t think I knew he was this good in the sand!

#84 Tanner Ward expects a lot from himself. Get this, after finishing 5-2-2 for 2nd overall, he hit the track at the end of the day to do some more testing! You gotta want it, folks!

#12 Sebastien Racine is a beast on a 450! If he were a little older, there’d be no search for a 450 rider for the MX101 team. Dylan was the class of the field, but Sebastien is turning heads every time he throws a leg over the big bike. 2-1-3 gave him the overall on the day and the lion’s share of the prize money.

Both Bobby Gravel and Brenner Lammens spent a little too much time in the sand on Sunday. Brenner crashed hard in the rollers but seemed to be OK.

He may not have been racing but you’re not going to keep Sam Gaynor away from the races.

That smile says it all.

Chris DaSilva is back from his injury and now we have to wait for his older brother, Michael DaSilva, to come back from his.

What year is this???

Marc-Antione and Maddox Generoux came from Quebec.

The results sheets will be filled with familiar surnames in the future. That’s Beckett and Jay Burke.

Colton Facciotti cheering on Keagan Facciotti. Keagan has moved up to the 85.

Ryan and Peter Derry made the mistake of parking next to me and were tasked with putting up with Olive the one-year-old AussieDoodle while I was away from the van. Thanks, guys.