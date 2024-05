Interview | Derek Schuster Talks about the 2024 Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Team

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team owner Derek Schuster while at the 2024 team intro at Gopher Dunes.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

VIdeo:

Podcast:

