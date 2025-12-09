Katrine Ferguson to Team VRP

For its second year of operation in 2026, Team VRP is shaking things up by creating an ALL Women’s Pro team. The team will feature Manitoba’s Katrine Ferguson, the current 2025 Canadian West coast champion that will be proudly be racing with her #1w plate motorcycle all across Canada. Along with Katrine, Sylvain Brodeur will join the team full time as Katrine’s mechanic and team coach/manager.

She will be joined by Thaly Girard, who at only 14 years old will be in her 3rd year racing the East coast Nationals and being a regular top 20 Women’s racer in Canada.

The team will be competing in all 8 rounds of the Triple Crown National championship, along with some selected races in the Quebec and Manitoba Provincial championships. The 2 racers will be aboard Pro-Performance Husqvarna motorcycles.

‘‘ Joining this team is a huge opportunity, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. Working alongside Thaly and having Sylvain as my mechanic gives me a ton of confidence for what’s ahead. Their experience, dedication, and passion make this an environment where I know I can grow and contribute. I’m eager to get started and make the most of everything we can achieve together. ’’ @katrine_ferg51

‘‘ I’m very excited for 2026. My goal is to be a regular top 10 at the Nationals with the best in the country. I am lucky to have experienced people with me to give me advice and tips to improve both my techniques and my speed. I’m looking forward to working alongside Katrine and Sylvain. I can’t wait to start the season with new challenges and above all to have fun! ’’

@thaly_g_122