KTM CANADA RED BULL RACE TEAM EXPANDS ROSTER ENTERING 2024 TRIPLE CROWN SERIES

KTM CANADA RED BULL Race Team expands roster entering 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series with a 4-rider team

CHAMBLY, Quebec – KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team is entering the upcoming Canadian Triple Crown Series with an expanded four-rider line-up for the 2024 season, with returning riders Jess Pettis and Kaven Benoit to be joined by new recruits Josiah Natzke and 10-time national WMX Champion Eve Brodeur.

#15 Jess Pettis

Jess Pettis, aged 27, will spearhead the program once again in the 450 Pro category, equipped with a KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION during his sixth season with the KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team, and the former dual 250 Pro Champion is motivated to improve and further build upon his runner-up result achieved in the MX Tour Championship last season.

#23 Josiah Natzke

Alongside him in the 450 Pro division will be current 250 national number two, Josiah Natzke. The 25-year-old New Zealander joins the title-winning Red Bull KTM Canada Race Team after he finished second to Ryder McNabb – now competing in the USA full-time – in the 250 Pro Class standings last year, and now hopes to make a positive impression as a rookie in the premier class.

#26 Kaven Benoit

Also a two-time 250 Pro Champion, Kaven Benoit made a successful comeback to the sport one year ago with the KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team following four years in retirement, going on to claim third in the final 250 Pro Class series. He will be onboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and is regarded as a genuine title threat with immense experience at 36 years of age.

#1 Eve Brodeur

Another welcome new addition to the KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team is Eve Brodeur, who has reunited with KTM and will be targeting an 11th-career Canadian WMX Championship. Still just 24 years of age, Brodeur has set the standard in women’s competition for more than a decade in Canada – many of those years with KTM – and has been rewarded with the opportunity to join the official team riding a KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in 2024.

Mathieu Deroy, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team Manager: “We have a great group of individuals this year with tons of talent within the KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team. I am very happy where the team is at the moment and looking forward to a successful season together.”

Jess Pettis, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 450 Rider: “My pre-season training and preparation has been spot on. I’m very happy with the progress on my fitness and riding, as well as getting my KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION working great. I’m looking forward to putting the work to the test soon at round one.”

Josiah Natzke, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 450 Rider: “The past few months preparing has been a new challenge for me and a new way of training. Training daily with my teammates has pushed me to be the best version of myself and I can’t wait to see the outcome, I feel READY TO RACE!”

Kaven Benoit, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 250 Rider: “This off-season has been awesome! I feel excited to go at it again and chase another championship with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. I feel ready and can’t wait to go racing.”

Eve Brodeur, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 250 WMX Rider: “I’m excited and proud to represent the KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team with my new teammates for 2024! This has been a career-long dream and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got this summer.”

The 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series is scheduled to drop the gates with the opening round at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, AB, on Sunday, June 2nd. This year’s series will span eight rounds, culminating in the finale at Walton Raceway in Walton, ON, on August 11th.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com