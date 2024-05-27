Marc-Olivier “Marco” Giguère Injured in Bicycle Crash

By Billy Rainford

Marco Giguère. | Kate Kowalchuk photo

If you know Marco or have even just seen him at the races, you know there isn’t a more positive person out there. Unfortunately, he was injured in a bicycle accident about 1 1/2 weeks ago and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

Marco was all set to be his long-time GF Eve Brodeur‘s mechanic at Red Bull KTM Canada for her next championship, but that will be on hold for the time being.

From Eve Brodeur:

“He had a bike accident while riding home on the bike path with his friend. He fractured his cheekbone, his upper jaw, and multiple vertebrae. His spinal cord was compressed in the accident so he is currently paralyzed from the waist down, but the surgery to decompress was a success and we are hoping that this has a positive impact on his outcome. We are taking it one day at a time, and simply taking in all the love and positive vibes that we can moving forward!

“As we move into round 1, I just want to take the time to ask that you be mindful of when you approach me on the subject. It’ll be my pleasure to tell you more about the situation and brag about how strong my better half is, but not if I’m in my moto gear or getting ready for my motos on race days. I want to prioritize my mental and physical health by focusing on my races, but any other time you can come and chat!“

We’re all thinking about you, Marco. No matter the outcome, I know you’ll continue to “Get ‘Giggy’ with it!“