Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | September 2025

By Jacqueline Ross

It’s time for another ‘Off the Cuff‘ motivational column from former Canadian WMX Champion Jacqueline Ross down in Florida.

Greetings, Humans!

While researching Benjamin Disraeli — the U.K.’s two-time Prime Minister, I stumbled upon a quote that struck a deep chord within me. I immediately grabbed a pen and a sticky note: “Life is too short to be little.” Those seven words hit me harder than when Kitchen collided with Deegan in St. Louis, Missouri!

How often do we let the little things consume us? A plan doesn’t unfold the way we imagined. Someone cuts us off in traffic. Or worse, we disappoint ourselves — or someone else lets us down. I can only speak for myself, but I’ve carried my fair share of burdens over the years. Stones and boulders of defeat, resentment, sadness, and anger. God may have gifted me with strong shoulders, but I’ve decided: I’m done carrying that weight.

Who knows how much time we have left? No one. But regardless of what’s happening in the world around us, change always begins within. Let’s be encouraged to live big while we still have the chance! A life full of bold intention, meaningful action, and generous thought.

And maybe this column could just be filled with quotes from political figures, because we’ll close with one from John F. Kennedy: “A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Fair winds and following seas,

Jacqueline