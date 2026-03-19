Out of the Blue | Gwen Fillinger | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Gwen Fillinger | Brought to You by Schrader’s

This week, we feature Gwen Fillinger from Rocky Mountain House, AB in our ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX column brought to you by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Gwen Fillinger

Date of Birth: January 20, 1999

Hometown: Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

Occupation: Junior Accountant

Race Number: 120

Bike: 2022 Honda CRF250R

Classes: Ladies B, Vet Beginner

This week, we feature Gwen Fillinger from Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. | 513pics photo

Who inspired you to get onto a dirt bike and how long have you been racing/riding?

I didn’t grow up around dirt bikes and wasn’t exposed to them either until one day my boyfriend, Isaac, asked if I wanted to come out to the track and watch. Rather than sitting on the side, I asked if I could learn. Since then, I haven’t looked back. I started riding summer 2022 and started racing 2023 once I had my own bike. I’ve only raced a couple races here and there each summer, but this year I’m hoping to race a full series.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Prior to dirt bikes, I played rugby for 9 years at many different levels. I was really involved in the rugby community in Red Deer, both playing and coaching. Unfortunately, I’ve had to take a step back and to focus on moto, but I still enjoy going to training once in a while. I also enjoy going to the gym, attending run club (@reddeerrunclub), or playing volleyball with my friend, Erin. I love being active and getting out there. If I’m not out and about, I’m home baking, reading or hanging with my sisters and dog.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

For me, I feel like there is a lack of women’s classes available, especially at the beginner level. Female racers are only given one option, sometimes two, depending on the series. Even then, there is a massive skill gap between all the riders. I’m finding that there is a spike of women joining the sport in their twenties (or even later than that) and they want to give racing a try, but they are afraid to race against the higher-level riders and be an obstacle. There isn’t an option for them that’s welcoming to their experience or skill set.

Here’s Gwen showing her sister, Mercedes, how to ride. | Mercedes Fillinger photo

From your first ride to where you are now, what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

The mental block that comes with learning and growing in this sport. Since I started in my twenties I always worried about the “what if” which tended to hold me back from improving. I recognized that I needed to believe in myself more and stop worrying about hypothetical situations. Once I could do that all the pieces started to come together and click.

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

My intentions are to race the Alberta Vet Motocross, a couple of ACM and CAMS, as well as Xtreme Raceways Tuesday Night Mini Motos. I’m also looking forward to giving WestCan a try and seeing how I do.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Starting Ladies Rockin’ Moto (LRM) with Shaye Strain has been a great milestone for me. Bringing together the ladies & girls in Central Alberta and watching the number of riders come out to the track days grow has been awesome. I also really enjoyed being able to support and encourage other female riders to give racing a try. I was very grateful to watch the number of racers grow from 4 to 10 at Tuesday Night Mini Motos by the end of the summer. That’s a big step forward for the ladies!

Gwen also started Ladies Rockin’ Moto with her friend Shaye Strain. | 513pics photo

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I wouldn’t be able to pick just one. I have met so many riders over the years, each sharing with me their journey, their experiences, what they are building towards and what they are hoping to accomplish. Each one of them is an inspiration and deserves recognition for what they do. From top level riders to the beginners at the local tracks, the women in the moto community are always showing up and hyping each other up.

I first-hand experienced the effect a rider can have on the next generation when I was teaching a friend how to ride. Once we came off the track, her daughter came over to us excitedly and asked if she could learn too. In my eyes every female rider is paving the path for someone in their own way.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

Don’t rush the process and take time to constantly work on the basic techniques. As you get better make sure you take time to learn from the mistakes and celebrate the wins!

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My first fear was breaking a bone. Well … I ended up breaking my collarbone the following summer, so I guess that’s one way to overcome it.

We’ll keep an eye out for Gwen on the track racing and off the track encouraging others and shooting photos. | Tanner Ingram photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series? Or have you competed in the WMX Triple Crown Series? What are your thoughts on the series?

The WMX Triple Crown is on my list of races I want to compete in this year depending on how my spring riding goes. I’ve seen a massive jump in my overall riding in the 2025 season as well as working hard this off season and preparing to get back on the bike for when the snow melts. If I don’t get to where I want to be by the time the race comes, I’ll look to do it the following year. The WMX is awesome and a treat to watch. I do wish that there were more races on the west side of Canada so that younger girls and other women would have more opportunities to watch and meet the amazing women in the sport and feel inspired themselves to try moto out.

Who would you like to thank?

Huge thanks to Isaac for introducing me to moto, being my coach and mechanic and for the continuous support as I chase my goals. I couldn’t do what I do without him. Also, huge thanks to HerMoto, Hardcore Candy Inc, 110 Racing, and Fitness 43.