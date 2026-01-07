Out of the Blue | Shaye Strain | Brought to You by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Shaye Strain | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Brought to you by Schrader’s

Name: Shaye Strain

Date of Birth: December 17, 1998

Hometown: Blackfalds, AB

Grade or occupation: Learning Technology Specialist

Race Number: 717

Bike: 2024 KTM 250 SX-F & 2021 250 XC-W

Race Club: CAMS, Xtreme Raceways Series

Classes: Ladies B, Vet Beginner

This week, we feature #717 Shaye Strain in our ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX column. | Crux Media photo

Who/what inspired you to get onto a dirt bike and how long have you been racing/riding?

I have been riding for 7 years and racing for 5. I grew up around quads and sled as a kid, but what introduced me into dirt bikes was working at a powersports dealership for 7 years. Getting to know riders and hearing their riding stories when they would come into the store really inspired me to get into the sport.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When not on the bike I enjoy spending time with friends, reading, camping and even dabbling into golf a little bit. Overall, I like to just relax and enjoy downtime but still enjoy doing physical activities to keep me busy off the bike!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Women in motocross often face obstacles that men typically don’t, including being underestimated, having fewer opportunities for sponsorship, and receiving less visibility in the sport. They navigate smaller class sizes, limited race categories, and a lack of representation that can make it harder to progress. On top of that, women frequently have to push against stereotypes, proving their skill and dedication in a space that hasn’t always welcomed them equally. Despite these challenges, female riders continue to rise, bringing grit, talent, and a fresh, powerful presence to the motocross community.

Shaye has been riding for 7 years and racing for 5. | Aiden Wesolowski photo

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I still have tons to overcome but I have come a long way since when I first started. Starting off only riding trails and not ever really riding a track, I was always extremely nervous and would avoid riding a track. Now being able to confidently race motocross and ride new tracks throughout the summer has been a huge win.

What is your favourite track and why?

Wild Rose has to be one of my favourites for the variety their tracks offer and how well they are maintained.

What event do you look forward to most every year? What’s one you don’t ever want to miss?

Since starting our ladies group, I look forward to our ladies ride days every season. Seeing all the ladies and girls together on bikes is always one thing I never want to miss! I also look forward to the Xtreme Raceways series and watching it grow. Being at my local track it is always great to go ride the track on a race day and see all the new and familiar racers there!

Do you have any pre-race rituals?

Before going to the line I listen to music to block out all the outside noise and get me hyped. At the line I give a fist bump to the riders beside me, say a prayer to my grandpa who rides with me in the sky, and do one final stretch to release the nervous tension.

Shaye started a ladies riding group called Ladies Rockin’ Moto. | Crux Media photo

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

For the 2026 season I plan to race Ironhorse Arenacross, Central Alberta MX, Xtreme Raceways series/ Tuesday Night Mini Moto’s and possibly try out a couple ACM and AVMX races. I am also looking forward to our Ladies Rockin’ Moto ride days as well as making it to a few Surfin Berms ride nights!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

In 2024 myself and a friend created a ladies riding group called Ladies Rockin’ Moto. We have been able to create a riding community solely focused on women in the dirt biking world. This has been a huge

accomplishment, seeing the atmosphere we have been able to create and the women we have been able to bring together.

What is the biggest lesson that racing has taught you so far?

That every race is a learning opportunity and no matter where you finish in the races the most important thing is that you were able to ride your bike and have fun!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I want to have overcome more obstacles, progressing further in my riding. I hope to be racing in higher level classes, and have raced in a WMX Triple crown. I want to have overcome more obstacles, progressing further in my riding. In 5 years I also would like to see Ladies Rockin’ Moto become a bigger

community of women brought together on two wheels.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be

successful in motocross or off road?

Danika White has contributed to the moto community and inspired so many female riders to get on a bike and try new things. She always knows how to hype a girl up whether it’s before a race or just a sight lap on the track, Danika is a true hype woman!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Don’t overthink it and send it! Getting in your head will only prevent you from trying something new. Don’t compare yourself to others around you, everyone is at different levels and has their own riding style and techniques.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

When I first started I had many fears, but my biggest one was fear of failure. I was afraid when I wouldn’t overcome an obstacle or be able to do something that I would never be able to figure it out. I still have this fear to this day but much less than when I started. Overcoming this fear has not been an overnight accomplishment but one that I notice slowly fading away after every ride. Keeping an open mindset and staying positive helps pick away at this fear every day.

Watch for Shaye in 2026, as she plans to be on the track a lot. | Crux Media photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

717 has been my first and only race number so far. 7 is my favourite number and I was born on the 17th.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series? What are your thoughts on the series?

One of my goals is to race in a WMX Triple Crown Series! I would love to experience lining up with such a talented group of women. I believe the series is an awesome way to showcase how far women have come in a sport that is so male dominated and prove women can compete at such a high and intense level.

Who would you like to thank?

I would first like to give a huge thank you to my boyfriend for all the support he provides me. From waking up early to take me to races to making sure the bike is in tip top shape, he helps make a lot of what I want to do possible. I would like to thank my super fan of a mom for always being my biggest support system and biggest cheerleader on and off the track. Lastly, a big thank you to my sponsors 110RACING, Hardcore Candy Inc. and Nifty5 for backing my riding and fuelling my seasons!