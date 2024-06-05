Out of the Blue | Viviana Contreras | Brought to You by Schrader’s

This week, we feature #50 Viviana Contreras from Wildomar, California, in our ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX column.

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Viviana Contreras

Date of Birth: 03/06/2003

Hometown: Wildomar, CA

Occupation: Professional women’s motocross racer

Race Number: 50

Bike: KTM 250

Classes: WMX

This week, we feature #50 Viviana Contreras from Wildomar, California. | Bigwave photo

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

When I am not at the track practicing or racing, I am out working taking photos for Mad Moose Media. I also tend to do a lot of mountain biking and surfing with friends.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As a female racer I feel that there could be more progression in the women’s class. For a women’s class they are expected to go from a Supermini to a 250 and there is no only women’s class in between.

Tell us about your weekend racing your first Canadian WMX Triple Crown race.

My first WMX Triple Crown was exciting and fun. I didn’t really have any expectations coming into the first round, other than to go out there and have fun. After the first moto, I knew I had the speed to keep up with first place. Second moto, I knew I just had to get a start and I was able to pull it off and get out in front early. Excited for the next round.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My all time favorite rider is Ryan Dungy. He has some of the best style and is a good representative for the sport of motocross.

Viviana took the win at round 1 in Calgary. | Bigwave photo

What is your favourite track and why?

One of my favorite tracks is James Stewart‘s track at his house. That track is a lot of fun and has big jumps. It’s also very challenging and keeps you on your toes so there is no room for mistakes.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I think that every woman that races paves the way for other women to get out there and race.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

The one piece of advice that I could give a female rider is that a bike doesn’t know if you are a male or female. Women have to ride the same track and same bikes as the men do. The ladies are limitless in what they can do. Just keep practicing and riding.

It will be interesting to see how this WMX series goes in the west with Viviana in it. | Fiftymedia50 photo

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

My biggest fear when I started riding was jumping my dirt bike, believe it or not. I just couldn’t get over the fear that if I cased I would crash. So me and my trainer would go out to a table top and I would keep hitting it a little bit further and further every time until I had to commit to the whole jump. Now jumps are my favorite thing to hit and send.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 50. When I was younger I thought 50 was a cool number because it is half of 100 and it is the lucky number. So I haven’t changed it since I started racing.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian WMX Triple Crown?

I think that the Canadian WMX Triple Crown is super cool. It is nice to see so many more women riders on the gate out racing. The women seem to be close to one another which is very rad. Everyone has been really nice and willing to help.

Viviana split moto wins with Eve Brodeur in Calgary. Raymond is this weekend. | Bigwave photo

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad, most importantly, for everything that they have sacrificed over the past 12 years for me to do what I love and race my dirt bike. FastHouse, Factory Connection, Dunlop, Langston’s Motorsports, BC Goggles, Donohoe Chiropractic, MotoSeat.