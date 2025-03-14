Phil Nicoletti Signs with WLTN Kawasaki for 2025

From WLTN Kawasaki:

“It’s going to be a Filthy summer.

“Welcome back to Canada, Phil 🇨🇦”

There goes the neighbourhood…again!