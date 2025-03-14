Phil Nicoletti Signs with WLTN Kawasaki for 2025
Phil Nicoletti signs with WLTN Kawasaki for 2025.
From WLTN Kawasaki:
“It’s going to be a Filthy summer.
“Welcome back to Canada, Phil 🇨🇦”
There goes the neighbourhood…again!
