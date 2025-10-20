Ryder McNabb to Take Break from Racing

We all know Ryder McNabb has been battling some health issues the past couple years and now he will step away from racing to get his health under control before he takes another look at racing. Here is the post from his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team’s Instagram:

Two-time Canadian Champion and our 250-class racer, Ryder McNabb, has made the incredibly tough decision to pause his racing career after battling ongoing health issues over the past two seasons.

This wasn’t an easy choice for Ryder — racing has been his life from a young age — but his focus now shifts to getting healthy and continuing medical testing to find the answers he needs. In the meantime, Ryder will begin his post-secondary education and take some time to reset and look toward the future.

Ryder has been such an important part of our GDR Honda family. From championship celebrations to long, hard-fought weekends in the trenches, his determination, talent, and heart have left a lasting mark on everyone in our program.

We’re so proud of the racer and person he’s become, and we’ll continue to support him in his next chapter. ❤️

You’ll always be part of the GDR family, Ryder. 🏁