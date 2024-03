Tailgating with Zach Ufimzeff at Dreamlamd in Florida

Tailgating with Zach Ufimzeff at Dreamlamd in Florida

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Scott Sports Canada

No, it wasn’t a tailgate for this one, but whatever.

I sat down with Manluk Yamaha rider #31 Zach Ufimzeff from Lake Country, BC to get caught up on what he has planned for the rest of the winter and the upcoming Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

Brought to you by Scott Sports Canada.

Thursday, March 7, 2024.