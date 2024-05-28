Triple Crown Series Returns this Sunday!

Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals starts this weekend in Calgary, Alberta. Be sure to tune in on RydeTV to catch all the action live.

Canada’s premiere motocross racing circuit will start its 2024 season this weekend in Calgary, Alberta. Be sure to tune in on RydeTV to catch all the action live. Day day starts off with the WMX and Premix motos. After a short break, the 250 and 450 pro classes will battle it out on the track.

WMX & Premix: 12:15 p.m. EDT

450 & 250: 3:00 p.m. EDT

TUNE IN THIS SUNDAY JUNE 2!