Video | MTB Loop of Temple Hill MX | Another Ugly One…

Take a MTB ride around the Temple Hill MX track after Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals in Raymond, Alberta.

MTB loop of the Temple Hill MX track in Raymond, Alberta, after Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals. The track is open for riding the Monday after the event so it was groomed immediately following the Pro racing, making it nearly impossible for me to pedal through the freshly-turned soil. This one is another FAIL on my part and equally as embarrassing as Round 1 in Calgary… O fer 2!

Sunday, June 9, 2024