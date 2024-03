Video | Rempel and Masciangelo | 2024 Daytona SX Futures

By Billy Rainford

Go along for the ride with #138 Dylan Rempel from Aylmer, Ontario, and #800 Preston Masciangelo from Brantford, Ontario, as they race Round 2 of the 2024 Supercross Futures series at Daytona International Speedway.

Saturday, March 2, 2024