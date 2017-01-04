100% Introduces GEICO Honda Licensed Apparel

100% and GEICO Honda have joined forces to introduce a new collection of officially licensed team apparel and accessories.

The partnership has proven to be a winning combination, as GEICO Honda has trusted 100% as their exclusive goggle since 2014 winning two championships together. Now we’re furthering the relationship and taking it from the podium to the pits with a complete collection of jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, headwear and collectibles.

Look for the new apparel on the GEICO riders and team staff at Anaheim 1 this weekend, and get yours at your favorite dealer now.

View the complete 2017 GEICO Honda collection now at www.ride100percent.com

View the 2017 GEICO Honda Lookbook HERE

100% is distributed in Canada by Matrix Concepts Canada and Parts Canada.

About 100%:

The 100% brand has always been synonymous with motocross Americana and has been linked to many iconic moments that have built the roots and history of what is modern motocross.

Today, as the brand’s awareness grows again in Motocross, on Downhill slopes, and BMX tracks, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of racers and asking them the original tag line, “How much effort do you give?”

Based in San Diego, California, 100% produces a collection of premium goggles, eyewear, helmets, gloves, and sportswear that is designed specifically for today’s demanding racer.

100%. The Spirit Of Racing.

