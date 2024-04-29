Partzilla PRMX is Coming back to Canada this Summer!

The Canadian-owned Supercross racing team, Partzilla PRMX, is coming back to race the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals

In case you’re wondering about Australian Aaron Tanti:

2022 Australian MX1 Champion

2023 MX1 4th overall:

Round 1: 2nd

Round 2: 1st (3-1)

Round 3: 15th (DNF-14)

Round 4: 1st (3-1)

Round 5: 2nd (2-2)

Round 6: 3rd (5-2)

Round 7: 14th (5-DNF)

Round 8: 6th (4-7)

Overall:

  1. Dean Ferris YAM 315
  2. Jed Beaton HON 291
  3. Kirk Gibbs KTM 258
  4. Aaron Tanti YAM 249
  5. Kyle Webster HON 248