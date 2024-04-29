Partzilla PRMX is Coming back to Canada this Summer!
The Canadian-owned Supercross racing team, Partzilla PRMX, is coming back to race the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals
In case you’re wondering about Australian Aaron Tanti:
2022 Australian MX1 Champion
2023 MX1 4th overall:
Round 1: 2nd
Round 2: 1st (3-1)
Round 3: 15th (DNF-14)
Round 4: 1st (3-1)
Round 5: 2nd (2-2)
Round 6: 3rd (5-2)
Round 7: 14th (5-DNF)
Round 8: 6th (4-7)
Overall:
- Dean Ferris YAM 315
- Jed Beaton HON 291
- Kirk Gibbs KTM 258
- Aaron Tanti YAM 249
- Kyle Webster HON 248
