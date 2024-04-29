Partzilla PRMX is Coming back to Canada this Summer!

Partzilla PRMX is Coming back to Canada this Summer! The Canadian-owned Supercross racing team, Partzilla PRMX, is coming back to race the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals In case you’re wondering about Australian Aaron Tanti: 2022 Australian MX1 Champion 2023 MX1 4th overall: Round 1: 2nd Round 2: 1st (3-1) Round 3: 15th (DNF-14) Round 4: 1st (3-1) Round 5: 2nd (2-2) Round 6: 3rd (5-2) Round 7: 14th (5-DNF) Round 8: 6th (4-7) Overall: Dean Ferris YAM 315 Jed Beaton HON 291 Kirk Gibbs KTM 258 Aaron Tanti YAM 249 Kyle Webster HON 248