Canadians at the 2024 Denver Supercross
By Billy Rainford
We had 5 riders flying the maple leaf this past weekend at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. With only 2 rounds left in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, Canada was well represented.
KTM Junior Supercross
12th – #11 Hudson Turcotte – Kamloops, British Columbia.
14th – #2 Vance Schonauer – Calgary, Alberta.
250 West
#71 Cole Thompson – Brigden, Ontario.
Qualifying: 8th
Heat 1: 5th
Main: 7th
Cole got out to around an 11th-place start in the Main. As always, he was with his Heartbeat Hot Sauce Team Solitaire teammate #73 Robbie Wageman. He took a long time to get around #35 Talon Hawkins and then had a good battle with #36 Phil Nicoletti. 7th is Cole’s top finish so far this season and he now sits 11th in points heading into Salt Lake City.
#500 Julien Benek – Mission, British Columbia:
Qualifying: 19th
Heat 2: 10th
LCQ: 21st
Julien is back to race the final 2 rounds of Supercross in Denver and Salt Lake City before he gets ready for the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals on an MVP Husqvarna in the 450 class.
Julien crashed hard early in the day and raced in some pain. He had a good jump and was in the mix heading into the first turn in the LCQ but a rider went down in front of him and he had nowhere to go, crashing and bending his front rotor.
#943 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California (Ottawa, Ontario):
Qualifying: 18th
Heat 1: 13th
LCQ: 19th
This race was Noah’s first-ever Pro Supercross. As always, he got out to great jumps out of the gate but would have troubles and drop out of qualifying position early.
Unfortunately, it was Noah who got out front in the LCQ start only to push the front end and crash in turn 1, collecting fellow-Canadian Julien Benek. Both riders were left picking themselves up at the back of the pack. They’ll have to regroup for the final round in SLC which is also an East/West Showdown to end the season.
