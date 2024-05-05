Canadians at the 2024 Denver Supercross

By Billy Rainford

We had 5 riders flying the maple leaf this past weekend at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. With only 2 rounds left in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, Canada was well represented.

KTM Junior Supercross

#11 Hudson Turcotte. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

12th – #11 Hudson Turcotte – Kamloops, British Columbia.

#2 Vance Schonauer. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

14th – #2 Vance Schonauer – Calgary, Alberta.

250 West

#71 Cole Thompson | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#71 Cole Thompson – Brigden, Ontario.

Qualifying: 8th

Heat 1: 5th

Main: 7th

Cole got out to around an 11th-place start in the Main. As always, he was with his Heartbeat Hot Sauce Team Solitaire teammate #73 Robbie Wageman. He took a long time to get around #35 Talon Hawkins and then had a good battle with #36 Phil Nicoletti. 7th is Cole’s top finish so far this season and he now sits 11th in points heading into Salt Lake City.

#500 Julien Benek. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#500 Julien Benek – Mission, British Columbia:

Qualifying: 19th

Heat 2: 10th

LCQ: 21st

Julien is back to race the final 2 rounds of Supercross in Denver and Salt Lake City before he gets ready for the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals on an MVP Husqvarna in the 450 class.

Julien crashed hard early in the day and raced in some pain. He had a good jump and was in the mix heading into the first turn in the LCQ but a rider went down in front of him and he had nowhere to go, crashing and bending his front rotor.

#943 Noah Viney. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#943 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California (Ottawa, Ontario):

Qualifying: 18th

Heat 1: 13th

LCQ: 19th

This race was Noah’s first-ever Pro Supercross. As always, he got out to great jumps out of the gate but would have troubles and drop out of qualifying position early.

Unfortunately, it was Noah who got out front in the LCQ start only to push the front end and crash in turn 1, collecting fellow-Canadian Julien Benek. Both riders were left picking themselves up at the back of the pack. They’ll have to regroup for the final round in SLC which is also an East/West Showdown to end the season.