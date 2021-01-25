100%® WINS IP INFRINGEMENT ACTION AGAINST H&H SPORTS PROTECTION AND ITS “JUST 1” BRAND

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

100%® WINS IP INFRINGEMENT ACTION AGAINST H&H SPORTS PROTECTION AND ITS “JUST 1” BRAND

Italian Court validates 100% registered designs and orders damages and infringement ceased.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – October 20, 2020 – 100%®, the San Diego-based sports performance company has prevailed in a multi-year design infringement matter against the company H&H SPORTS PROTECTION S.R.L. and its “Just 1” brand.

Just 1/ H&H was found to have knowingly infringed 100%’s registered design and was ordered to cease sales of all infringing products and pay damages and fees to 100%.

“In order to push the bar on product innovation, 100% has always invested heavily in its intellectual property prosecution and defense. Though it is always disappointing that other companies attempt to capitalize on our investments, we appreciate the Italian courts having further validated the strength of our registered design and ordered damages be paid for this infringement,” said 100% CEO Ludo Boinnard. “100% will continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property so that we can continue to bring our fans the innovative and industry leading products that they expect from 100%.”

This most recent victory for 100% in its enforcement strategy attests to the global strength of 100%’s brand and technologies. Prior legal victories by 100% over other brands in multiple countries have resulted in destruction of products, tooling, damages and fines.

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is not only the global leader in goggles but also an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today’s most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

100% is inspiring a new generation of athletes and asking them: “How much effort do you give?” The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Ultra-running World champion Pau Capell, four-time UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, Dakar legend Nani Roma & Laia Sanz, 2019 MLB rookie of the year Pete Alonso and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

