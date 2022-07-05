#18 Parker Eales Crash at Walton One and Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#18 Parker Eales hit #13 Daniel Elmore who had slid out after turn one at the start of moto 3 at Round 4 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Walton Raceway and was sent over the bars and to the ground hard on his left arm.

The end result is a broken scaphoid for Parker and he’ll be in a cast for 6-8 weeks.

Heal up, Parker. That was a nasty one!