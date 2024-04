Shelby Turner 2nd at Ironman GNCC – Moves into 2nd in Points

Results and points from Round 6 of the 2024 Progressive GNCC Racing Series at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana – The Hoosier.

Full results HERE.

Next Round:

RD 7 – POWERLINE PARK

Powerline Park – St Clairsville, OH

May 11, 2024 – May 12, 2024