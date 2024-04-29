TRYSTAN HART BACK ON TOP AS U.S. HARD ENDURO RESUMES AT BATTLE OF THE GOATS

TRYSTAN HART BACK ON TOP AS U.S. HARD ENDURO RESUMES AT BATTLE OF THE GOATS

It was a weekend filled with offroad podium results for FMF KTM Factory Racing riders, headlined by defending U.S. Hard Enduro Series Champion Trystan Hart‘s return to the top step of the podium at the Battle of the Goats event in North Carolina.

U.S. HARD ENDURO SERIES – ROUND 3

The U.S. Hard Enduro Series continued with Round 3 of the 2024 season at the Battle of the Goats in North Carolina, where FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart took his first victory of the year.

Defending champion Hart was supremely strong on his KTM 300 XC-W, winning the Prologue on Saturday and then going on to control Sunday’s proceedings from the front of the pack in drier conditions than usually experienced at the Taylorsville race.

Following a consistent start to the season, Hart’s Battle of the Goats win has now enabled him to move to within five points of the Pro Class series lead behind Cody Webb.

Trystan Hart: “It was a long race, despite how dry it was, and we did an extra lap than normal – around four hours in duration this weekend. I had some sick battles on lap one, and made some mistakes as well, but cleaned it up on lap two and was able to get my first win of the year. It’s a good feeling, so I want to keep moving forward from here!“

Pro Class Results

1. Trystan Hart, FMF KTM Factory Racing

2. Cody Webb, SHR

3. Ryder LeBlond, HQV

4. Will Riordan, GAS

5. Colton Haaker, HQV

Next Premier round:

EHE 3/Premier 4: 5/25-5/26

Tough like RORR (Tamaqua, PA)