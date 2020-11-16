1990 Foxboro SX – John Dowd, Carl Vaillancourt, and Mike Treadwell 30 Years Ago!

By Billy Rainford

We did a spotlight on John Dowd and Keith Johnson when they came and raced the Canadian MX National at Deschambault in 2019. It was extra special because they had Carl Vaillancourt and Mike Treadwell helping them out all day.

This video shows 3 of them racing together some 30 years ago at Foxboro stadium back in 1990!

And here’s the video of John, Keith, Mike, and Carl 30 years later at Deschambault: