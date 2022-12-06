Noah Viney Injures Wrist

Cheryl Viney photo

#43 Noah Viney suffered a wrist injury while training for the upcoming Supercross Futures season. The group was doing 10-minute SX sprints when he lost the front end coming out of a right-hand turn, falling into a hump before the next double.

He landed wrong and broke and displaced his right wrist in the fall. He will see the same doctor that Jess Pettis used on Thursday to see what the next step is as far as surgery or not.

We’re 7 1/2 weeks away from Anaheim 2 on January 28th which will be the first Futures race scheduled. Good luck with the rehab, Noah.

Here’s Noah’s post on Instagram: