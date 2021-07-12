#20 Logan Leitzel Stepping away from Triple Crown Series to Heal Injuries

By Billy Rainford

We’d been wondering what has been going on with SSR Troy Lee Designs Gas Gas rider #20 Logan Leitzel so far this 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX nationals season. The Pennsylvania rider worked hard to get himself across the border and into Canada to race our series, but has been struggling in the results.

We knew he had an illness heading into round 1, but didn’t know the extent of the other nagging injuries he’d been dealing with. When we saw his 26-DNF results from this past weekend at Gopher Dunes, we knew something was up.

Today he posted to his Instagram page that he will step away to get himself healthy. Here’s the post:

We’ll get in touch with the friendly racer as soon as we can to learn more on what he plans to do, moving forward. Good luck with your recovery, Logan.