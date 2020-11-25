2020 Mini O’s | Canadian SX Results

2020 Mini O’s | Canadian SX Results

By Billy Rainford

It’s just not the same not being there to take in all the action live, but what can you expect from 2020?! We’ve still got a few Canadians who’ve made the trip down to Florida for the 49th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park, so let’s have a look at how they did in the Supercross portion of the week.

#25 Tristan Dares – Rockwood, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C #25 KTM 8th 10th 10th 250 C LIMITED #25 KTM 8th 11th 11th

#43 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California

Noah is just racing the MX portion of the week.

#95 Evan Stewart – Holland Landing, Ontario

We’re told Evan suffered a broken wrist before the event started. Get well soon, Evan.

#117 Easton Genest – Dinsmore, Saskatchewan

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED #117 YAM 20th 27th 27th 250 C LIMITED #117 YAM 16th 32nd 32nd

157 Ryder Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 51CC (4-8) LIMITED #157 COB 19th 51CC (7-8) LIMITED #157 COB 18th 38th 38th

#158 Nathan Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 65 (7-11) #158 HSK 8th 65CC (10-11) #158 HSK 15th 22nd 22nd 65CC (10-11) LIMITED #158 HSK 12th 20th 20th

#164 Ryder McNabb – Minnedosa, Manitoba

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #164 HON 13th 21st 21st 250 PRO SPORT #164 HON 17th 27th 27th

#300 Weston Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

SX -2019 Thor Mini Os Presented by Pro Circuit – 11/24/2019 – Gatorback Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Class Finish 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited #22 YAM 32nd 34th 31st 32nd

#409 Brennan Schofield – Falmouth, Nova Scotia

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 C #409 YAM 8th 15th 15th 250 C LIMITED #409 YAM 8th 12th 12th

#626 Ethan Darrach – Moncton, New Brunswick

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 85CC (12-13) #626 YAM 27th 85CC (12-13) LIMITED #626 YAM 17th 35th 35th 85CC (9-13) #626 YAM 21st

Full results HERE.

If we missed anyone, please let us know.