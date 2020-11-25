2020 Mini O’s | Canadian SX Results
By Billy Rainford
It’s just not the same not being there to take in all the action live, but what can you expect from 2020?! We’ve still got a few Canadians who’ve made the trip down to Florida for the 49th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park, so let’s have a look at how they did in the Supercross portion of the week.
#25 Tristan Dares – Rockwood, Ontario
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#25
|KTM
|8th
|10th
|10th
|250 C LIMITED
|#25
|KTM
|8th
|11th
|11th
#43 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California
Noah is just racing the MX portion of the week.
#95 Evan Stewart – Holland Landing, Ontario
We’re told Evan suffered a broken wrist before the event started. Get well soon, Evan.
#117 Easton Genest – Dinsmore, Saskatchewan
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED
|#117
|YAM
|20th
|27th
|27th
|250 C LIMITED
|#117
|YAM
|16th
|32nd
|32nd
157 Ryder Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|51CC (4-8) LIMITED
|#157
|COB
|19th
|51CC (7-8) LIMITED
|#157
|COB
|18th
|38th
|38th
#158 Nathan Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|65 (7-11)
|#158
|HSK
|8th
|65CC (10-11)
|#158
|HSK
|15th
|22nd
|22nd
|65CC (10-11) LIMITED
|#158
|HSK
|12th
|20th
|20th
#164 Ryder McNabb – Minnedosa, Manitoba
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 A
|#164
|HON
|13th
|21st
|21st
|250 PRO SPORT
|#164
|HON
|17th
|27th
|27th
#300 Weston Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario
|SX -2019 Thor Mini Os Presented by Pro Circuit – 11/24/2019 – Gatorback
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Moto 3
|Class Finish
|51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited
|#22
|YAM
|32nd
|34th
|31st
|32nd
#409 Brennan Schofield – Falmouth, Nova Scotia
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|250 C
|#409
|YAM
|8th
|15th
|15th
|250 C LIMITED
|#409
|YAM
|8th
|12th
|12th
#626 Ethan Darrach – Moncton, New Brunswick
|2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Class Finish
|85CC (12-13)
|#626
|YAM
|27th
|85CC (12-13) LIMITED
|#626
|YAM
|17th
|35th
|35th
|85CC (9-13)
|#626
|YAM
|21st
If we missed anyone, please let us know.