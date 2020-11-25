2020 Mini O’s | Canadian SX Results

By Billy Rainford

It’s just not the same not being there to take in all the action live, but what can you expect from 2020?! We’ve still got a few Canadians who’ve made the trip down to Florida for the 49th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park, so let’s have a look at how they did in the Supercross portion of the week.

#25 Tristan Dares – Rockwood, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #25  KTM     8th   10th   10th     
 250 C LIMITED   #25  KTM     8th   11th   11th 

#43 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California

Noah is just racing the MX portion of the week.

#95 Evan Stewart – Holland Landing, Ontario

We’re told Evan suffered a broken wrist before the event started. Get well soon, Evan.

#117 Easton Genest – Dinsmore, Saskatchewan

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C JR (12-17) LIMITED   #117  YAM     20th   27th   27th     
 250 C LIMITED   #117  YAM     16th   32nd   32nd 

157 Ryder Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 51CC (4-8) LIMITED   #157  COB       19th         
 51CC (7-8) LIMITED   #157  COB     18th   38th   38th 

#158 Nathan Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 65 (7-11)   #158  HSK       8th         
 65CC (10-11)   #158  HSK     15th   22nd   22nd     
 65CC (10-11) LIMITED   #158  HSK     12th   20th   20th 

#164 Ryder McNabb – Minnedosa, Manitoba

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 A   #164  HON     13th   21st   21st     
 250 PRO SPORT   #164  HON     17th   27th   27th 

#300 Weston Snelgrove – Essex, Ontario

SX -2019 Thor Mini Os Presented by Pro Circuit – 11/24/2019 – Gatorback
 Class   Number   Brand   Moto 1   Moto 2   Moto 3   Class Finish     
 51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited   #22  YAM   32nd   34th   31st   32nd 

#409 Brennan Schofield – Falmouth, Nova Scotia

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 250 C   #409  YAM     8th   15th   15th     
 250 C LIMITED   #409  YAM     8th   12th   12th 

#626 Ethan Darrach – Moncton, New Brunswick

2020 – SX MINI O’S – 11/22/2020 – GATORBACK
 Class   Number   Brand       Moto 1   Class Finish     
 85CC (12-13)   #626  YAM       27th         
 85CC (12-13) LIMITED   #626  YAM     17th   35th   35th     
 85CC (9-13)   #626  YAM       21st     

Full results HERE.

If we missed anyone, please let us know.