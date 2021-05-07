Keylan Meston Signs with MX101 Yamaha

Keylan Meston Signs with MX101 Yamaha

By Billy Rainford

Keylan Meston headed for MX101 Yamaha in 2021. | Bigwave photo

We can admit it, we fell for Keylan Meston‘s latest Instagram post that seemed to announce his retirement from Pro racing. However, we’d been hearing very strong rumours that the Calgary, AB rider was headed over to Kevin Tyler‘s MX101 FXR Yamaha team for the coming season. We knew this 2019 photo would pay off in the long run!

We can now confirm that Keylan will be on the line this summer racing the Canadian Triple Crown Series on a Yamaha 450 with support from Carlson Racing.

KT told us today that he was actually on his way to pick up Keylan’s suspension from Joe Skidd at SSS and even had Keylan’s Rockstar helmet with him in the truck.

Keylan joins 450 teammate Shawn Maffenbeier and 250 riders Marco Cannella, Jamie Powell, and Austin Jones over at MX101.