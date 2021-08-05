2021 ECAN Champions and Awards

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Fox Racing Canada

Here’s a look at the champions in each class from the 2021 Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals – The ECAN.

Great job by Mathieu Gervais hosting the awards with Jacob Thibault

50 (4-6)

50 (4-6)
#389 Benjamin Brousseau

50 (7-8)

#9 Chandler Powell
50 (7-8)

PW

#95 Maddox Genereux
50 (4-6) Stock

65 (7-9) / Open

#27 Alek Guadagno
65

65 (10-11)

Jonathan Bergeron
85 (10-11)

85 (7-11)

#13 Brenner Lammens
85 (7-11)

85 (12-16) / Supermini

#138 Dylan Rempel
85 (12-16)
Supermini

Schoolboy

#147 Hayden Jameson
Schoolboy

Girls (9-16)

#18 Hannah Cole
Girls (9-16)

Women 17+

#1 Eve Brodeur
Women 17+

Youth (Beg/Jr)

#54 Ben Leclair
Youth (Beg/Jr)

Youth (Int/Pro)

#38 Jason Benny
Youth (Int/Pro)

250 Junior / Open Junior

#54 Ben Leclair
250 Junior
Open Junior

Vet 30B

Vet 30B

Vet 30A

#101 Ryan Lockhart
Vet 30A

Vet 40B

#747 Kevin Bjoko
Vet 40B

Vet 40A

#107 Ryan Gauld
Vet 40A

Vet 50+

#127 Steve Joncas
50+

2-Stroke 12+

#975 Corentin Dietz
2-Stroke 12+

2-Stroke Open

2-Stroke Open #488 Jeffrey Denis

250 Intermediate / Open Intermediate

#212 Sebastien Racine
250 Intermediate
Open Intermediate
Marco Dubé handing out an award

Full results HERE

Daniel Thibault says, “Thank you and see you at the races...”