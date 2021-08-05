2021 ECAN Champions and Awards
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at the champions in each class from the 2021 Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals – The ECAN.
50 (4-6)
50 (7-8)
PW
65 (7-9) / Open
65 (10-11)
85 (7-11)
85 (12-16) / Supermini
Schoolboy
Girls (9-16)
Women 17+
Youth (Beg/Jr)
Youth (Int/Pro)
250 Junior / Open Junior
Vet 30B
Vet 30A
Vet 40B
Vet 40A
Vet 50+
2-Stroke 12+
2-Stroke Open
250 Intermediate / Open Intermediate
Full results HERE
