2021 LRX PERFORMANCE ALBERTA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP | All You Need to Know

2021 LRX PERFORMANCE ALBERTA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP | All You Need to Know

Alberta Dirt Riders Association (ADRA) Sactioned

Silver Sage Community Corral

Brooks, Alberta

December 17, 18, 19

​IMPORTANT NOTE

Riders do not require vaccinations to race

Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building

Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.

Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces

GATE OPENS:

Friday 7:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 11:45 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:30 am)



ABSOLUTELY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES

FAMILY INFORMATION All prices plus GST

GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday

$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 per class – 100% Payback

RACE DETAILS: Registration Sign Up ONLINE ONLY

** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband separately to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

SATURDAY RIDING SCHOOL:

$65 for expert instruction

15 SPOTS PER SCHOOL

Sign up for school CLICK HERE

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY:

11:45 noon Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

SUNDAY:

8:30 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Saturday & Sunday: To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES: (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.

All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE:

RIDERS MUST HAVE AN 2021 AMC MEMBERSHIP

Membership can be bought online HERE

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.

There are limited transponders available to rent for $30 per weekend.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than AMC staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021

NO INDOOR PITTING

If you are sick, please do not enter the building. STAY HOME

Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.

No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.

No smoking in the building.

NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DEGIGNATED BIKE LANE

No pit bikes.

Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.

Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!! ​

PRE REGISTER BY CLICKING HERE