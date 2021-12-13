2021 LRX PERFORMANCE ALBERTA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP | All You Need to Know

Alberta Dirt Riders Association (ADRA) Sactioned

Silver Sage Community Corral

Brooks, Alberta

December 17, 18, 19

​IMPORTANT NOTE

  • Riders do not require vaccinations to race
  • Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building
  • Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.
  • Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces

GATE OPENS: 
Friday 7:00 am – 11:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 11:45 pm)
Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:30 am)

ABSOLUTELY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES
FAMILY INFORMATION All prices plus GST
GATE FEES:  Friday – Sunday
$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online) 
Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate 

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)
$65 first class
$40 second class
$30 third class 
$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.
PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband) 
$70 per class – 100% Payback

RACE DETAILS:  Registration Sign Up ONLINE ONLY 
** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband separately to have your name on the gate list. ** 

FRIDAY:
Open practice:  $40
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

SATURDAY RIDING SCHOOL:
$65 for expert instruction
15 SPOTS PER SCHOOL
Sign up for school  CLICK HERE 
8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike 
9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85 
10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65
All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online 

SATURDAY: 
11:45 noon Mandatory riders meeting  
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice 
Main Event to follow Qualifier 

SUNDAY:
8:30 am Mandatory riders meeting  
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice 
Main Event to follow Qualifier

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:
Saturday & Sunday:  To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer 
CLASSES: (subject to change)
Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race
Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only
New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5 
Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3
50 cc 4-6  Trophy 1-5
50 cc 7-8  Trophy 1-5
50 cc Open Trophy 1-5  
65 cc 7-9  Trophy 1-3
65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3
65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3
85 cc 7-11  Trophy 1-3
85 cc 12-16  Trophy 1-3
Supermini  Trophy 1-3
School Boy 12-17  Trophy 1-3 
Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3 
Open Beginner Trophy 1-3
250 Junior Trophy 1-3
Open Junior Trophy 1-3
250 Intermediate  50% payout 
Open Intermediate  50% payout 
Ladies 50% payout
Under 30 50% payout
+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3
+30 Vet Master  50% payout
Vet +40 50% payout 
Vet +50 50% payout  
Pro Open 100% payout  
Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout
No trophy for payout classes
All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay. 
All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE: 

  • RIDERS MUST HAVE AN 2021 AMC MEMBERSHIP  
  • Membership can be bought online HERE 

TRANSPONDERS: 

  • Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.
    There are limited transponders available to rent for $30 per weekend.   

TRACK RULES:

  • NO one permitted on the track other than AMC staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6). 
  • One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband. 

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021 

  • NO INDOOR PITTING   
  • If you are sick, please do not enter the building.  STAY HOME
  • Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.
  • No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.
  • No smoking in the building.
  • NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DEGIGNATED BIKE LANE
  • No pit bikes.
  • Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.
  • Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in. 
  • MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!! ​

PRE REGISTER BY CLICKING HERE