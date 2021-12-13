2021 LRX PERFORMANCE ALBERTA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP | All You Need to Know
Alberta Dirt Riders Association (ADRA) Sactioned
Silver Sage Community Corral
Brooks, Alberta
December 17, 18, 19
IMPORTANT NOTE
- Riders do not require vaccinations to race
- Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building
- Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.
- Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces
GATE OPENS:
Friday 7:00 am – 11:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 11:45 pm)
Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:30 am)
ABSOLUTELY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES
FAMILY INFORMATION All prices plus GST
GATE FEES: Friday – Sunday
$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online)
Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate
RIDER INFORMATION
REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)
$65 first class
$40 second class
$30 third class
$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.
PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)
$70 per class – 100% Payback
RACE DETAILS: Registration Sign Up ONLINE ONLY
** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband separately to have your name on the gate list. **
FRIDAY:
Open practice: $40
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.
SATURDAY RIDING SCHOOL:
$65 for expert instruction
15 SPOTS PER SCHOOL
Sign up for school CLICK HERE
8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike
9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85
10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65
All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online
SATURDAY:
11:45 noon Mandatory riders meeting
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice
Main Event to follow Qualifier
SUNDAY:
8:30 am Mandatory riders meeting
Practice to follow Riders Meeting
Qualifiers to follow practice
Main Event to follow Qualifier
PRACTICE SCHEDULE:
Saturday & Sunday: To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer
CLASSES: (subject to change)
Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race
Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only
New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5
Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3
50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5
50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5
50 cc Open Trophy 1-5
65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3
65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3
65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3
85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3
85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3
Supermini Trophy 1-3
School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3
Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3
Open Beginner Trophy 1-3
250 Junior Trophy 1-3
Open Junior Trophy 1-3
250 Intermediate 50% payout
Open Intermediate 50% payout
Ladies 50% payout
Under 30 50% payout
+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3
+30 Vet Master 50% payout
Vet +40 50% payout
Vet +50 50% payout
Pro Open 100% payout
Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout
No trophy for payout classes
All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay.
All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.
PLEASE NOTE:
- RIDERS MUST HAVE AN 2021 AMC MEMBERSHIP
- Membership can be bought online HERE
TRANSPONDERS:
- Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up.
There are limited transponders available to rent for $30 per weekend.
TRACK RULES:
- NO one permitted on the track other than AMC staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6).
- One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021
- NO INDOOR PITTING
- If you are sick, please do not enter the building. STAY HOME
- Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.
- No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.
- No smoking in the building.
- NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DEGIGNATED BIKE LANE
- No pit bikes.
- Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.
- Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.
- MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.