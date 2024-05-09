Stark Electric Racing the Canadian Triple Crown Series?

Here’s the ruling is on whether or not Stark electric bikes can race in the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

Kyle Thompson from the Triple Crown sent us this statement:

“From the series stand point, we would love to have Stark involved and have racers on track, it would bring some great exposure to our Canadian series. But like all manufacturers there are procedures and protocols to go through as well as writing the electric bikes into the rulebook.

“We think 2025 will start to see the first electric bikes race the Triple Crown Series!!“