2021 Ontario AMO Race Schedule Released

As difficult as things are to predict and schedule these days, it’s really nice to see that the AMO has been hard at work to get racers a schedule to work with for the 2021 season.

Here’s the good word from their Facebook page:

Our 2021 Schedule is ready. We are so excited to bring this out now to get you hyped for the upcoming season. Yes, this is far away and so much can change. This is tentative, but behind this schedule AMO is working hard to ensure this all comes together for you!!

Also in 2021 AMO will run a membership which will launch after the holidays. It’s time for your money to be used for you.

More news to come and more NEW updates concerning how our weekends will look.

Merry a Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and yours – Ryan Gauld