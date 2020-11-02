2021 Shows Cancelled, 2022 Shows to be Even More Spectacular

For Immediate Release

2021 Shows Cancelled, 2022 Shows to be Even More Spectacular

Toronto, November 2nd: Power Sport Services (PSS) today announced that they will not proceed with their six show Canadian Motorcycle Shows circuit in 2021. Robert Ramsay, President of PSS stated that over the last 6-months, the team at Power Sport Services has been working actively, with our venues and suppliers, as well as the Canadian Association of Exposition Management, to find a safe and viable way to produce the 2021 Motorcycle Show tour.

Unfortunately, despite these great efforts, due to ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Power Sport Services made the difficult decision to cancel the six shows of the 2021 Motorcycle Show tour. The shows that will be impacted are:

• Calgary Motorcycle Show – January 8-10, 2021

• Edmonton Motorcycle Show – January 15-17, 2021

• Vancouver Motorcycle Show – January 22-24, 2021

• Quebec City Motorcycle Show – February 5-7, 2021

• Toronto Motorcycle Show – February 19-21, 2021

• Montreal Motorcycle Show – February 26-28, 2021

In most parts of the country, as a result of strict indoor gathering limits, exhibitions like the Motorcycle Shows remain prohibited or severely limited. In addition, differences in provincial measures and responses, combined with evolving government regulations to limit the spread of the virus, make it very difficult to properly plan and deliver the consistent high-quality experience that exhibitors and visitors have come to expect from the Motorcycle Shows.

Ray Sriubiskis, General Manager of Shows, stated that the decision was not taken lightly or without great consideration and discussion. Ultimately however, the health and safety of everyone involved in and attending the Motorcycle Shows remains our top priority and concern.

Power Sport Services recognizes the value and importance of the Motorcycle Shows to our exhibitors and to the riding community. We are more motivated and committed than ever, to bring back the complete Motorcycle Show tour in 2022. The dates for the 2022 shows are:

Calgary Motorcycle Show – January 7-9, 2022

Edmonton Motorcycle Show – January 14-16, 2022

Vancouver Motorcycle Show – January 21-23, 2022

Quebec City Motorcycle Show – February 4-6, 2022

Toronto Motorcycle Show – February 18-20, 2022

Montreal Motorcycle Show – February 25-27, 2022 For more information on the 2022 Motorcycle Show tour, please visit us online at www.motorcycleshows.com.

Mr. Ramsay went on to say that, in the meantime, PSS is exploring alternatives for the 2021 season in order to promote riding, grow ridership and help exhibitors connect with the next generation of new riders as well as the avid and passionate riders. Please stay tuned – we will be in touch in the coming weeks to share possible options.