Derek Kelley Explains the Glendale SX Cole Thompson Incident

By Billy Rainford

#74 Derek Kelley was the rider who was in the unfortunate position to have taken Canadian #161 Cole Thompson out of the Glendale SX and the rest of the season when the two of them came together in the 2nd of 3 Triple Crown races at Round 5 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, Arizona. We grabbed Derek at A3 Media Day to get the story from the Idaho native’s perspective.