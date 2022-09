2022 Canadian Supercross Preview Walk and Talk | Leatt

2022 Canadian Supercross Preview Walk and Talk | Leatt

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by the 2023 moto gear from Leatt.

Greg and Billy walk through the pits and give their thoughts on the upcoming 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross/Arenacross Series. Brought to you by Leatt.

We ambush Tyler Gibbs, Mitchell Harrison, Preston Masciangelo, and get things thrown at us by Dario Zecca.

Podcast: