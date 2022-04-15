2022 ECAN at MX Deschambault Information

NATIONAL AMATEUR ECAN MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS

EVENT DESCRIPTION

For the tenth year in a row, the biggest amateur motocross race on the eastern side of the country, the Eastern Canadian Amateur National championship (ECAN) presented by Yamaha Canada, Dion Sports and Fox, will take place at the beautiful site of Motocross Deschambault. Thanks to the unbelievable success of the 2021 edition, new major sponsors showed up to make the 2022 edition a success, such as Dion Sports KTM, Husqvarna, Gasgas, FXR, Giant, Atlas, Oakley, Honda and Kawasaki. The event will be on July 28-29-30th, 2021.

Also, all week long (starting July 26th), familial activities et open practice will be offered. For more information, you can consult the social activities schedule.

With all the success of the past few years, the amateur and professional racers, the sponsors and the media talked highly of the site, describing it as one of the most beautiful motocross track in Canada. In 2021, Motocross Deschambault won the “Track of the year” award in Canada. The directors of the MRC RACING are now convinced that the incredible site of Motocross Deschambault, with the new organisation of Club MX Deschambault, has all the potential necessary to host the biggest amateur motocross event in Canada.

A lot of improvements are to be expected for the 2022 edition! We listened to the riders and the parents to make the event as pleasant and affordable as possible.

A new comity was formed to review the whole program. So there is now a new schedule, changes in the rider’s classes to allow them to race more categories and many new social activities throughout the whole week. To end on a high note, the MX TOUR National with all the pros will be happening on the last day of the event, on Sunday, July 31st.

All the Challenge Québec racers signed up for the ECAN will receive an extra 10 points towards their respective championships. We accept all racers licenses from all Canadian and American associations.

AMORacing invites all racers who are pre-registered before midnight Sunday July 24 to come and practice for free on Thursday July 28. A new advertising team will also be present at the races in many provinces in Canada, in the United States and in many racing associations in motocross and endurocross to give out information about the ECAN.

FROM NOW ON YOU WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PRE REGISTER AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BIG DISCOUNTS Welcome to all. CLUB MX DESCHAMBAULT

For full event information, click HERE.