2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Provisional Schedule Includes Canada

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, Provisional Schedule Includes Canada

2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, provisional schedule:

Round 1: Minus 400 – Israel, April 5/6/7

Round 2: Xross – Serbia, May 19/20/21

Round 3: Red Bull Erzbergrodeo – Austria, June 16/17/18/19

Round 4: Abestone Hard Enduro – Italy, July 8/9/10

Round 5: Red Bull Romaniacs – Romania, July 26/27/28/29/30

Round 6: Red Bull TKO – USA, August (date TBC)

Round 7: Red Bull Outliers – Canada, August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)

Round 8: HERO Challenge – Poland, September 10/11 (location TBC)

Round 9: Hixpania Hard Enduro – Spain, October 7/8/9

Winfried Kerschhaggl – FIM Hard Enduro World Championship manager: “It’s great to already have the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship provisionally in place. I would like to thank all event organizers for their commitment to the championship, and for the energy they have.

“Being so early with this provisional calendar gives everyone the advantage of being able to market each particular event professionally, as well as giving competitors an early look at the exciting championship we have. Pushing so hard in 2021 earned us a lot of interest from fans, media and potential event organizers all around the world. With Israel, Serbia and Canada added to an already diverse calendar we aim to strengthen our grip as a true offroad motorcycling World Championship.”