2022 Gopher Dunes Supercross Interviews | Video and Podcasts

2022 Gopher Dunes Supercross Interviews | Video and Podcasts

By Billy Rainford

After Round 1 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross/Arenacross series at Gopher Dunes, we spoke with #26 Westen Wrozyna (3-3-3), #43 Dario Zecca (9-9), #40 Preston Masciangelo (6-4-5), and #229 Mitchell Harrison (1-2-2).

Podcast:

Find it on your favourite podcast supplier.