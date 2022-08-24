2022 Scouting Moto Combine Welcomes Top Amateur Prospects to Ironman Raceway

2022 Scouting Moto Combine

Welcomes Top Amateur Prospects to Ironman Raceway

Michael Byrne, Broc Glover, Chad Reed, and Broc Tickle to Serve as Rider Coaches; Seth Rarick and Gareth Swanepoel to Provide Training Expertise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 24, 2022) – The 2022 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, will host its second gathering of the summer as part of the penultimate round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Indiana’s Ironman Raceway will provide the setting for the top amateur prospects in the country to showcase their talents on Friday, August 26, which will take place on the eve of the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National.



“Following an impressive opening gathering last month at RedBud and another memorable week of racing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s at the beginning of this month, we’re eager to welcome the sport’s finest amateur talent to Ironman Raceway,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Many of the athletes invited to Ironman are coming off tremendous performances at Loretta’s and are peaking at an opportune time. This sets the stage for what we expect to be an exciting and competitive gathering at Ironman, where they’ll be able to gain invaluable insight from our expert coaches and trainers that could benefit them even more on the track.”

Ironman Raceway will host the second gathering of the

2022 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine.

Photo: Align Media

A collection of 25 of the top A & B class riders in the country, handpicked by each respective manufacturer, will comprise the field of prospects for the Ironman gathering. This talent-laden collection of amateur talent features the likes of 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner Caden Braswell, as well as AMA Amateur Racer of the Year Avery Long and AMA Amateur National Motocross 250 B Champion Daxton Bennick. High profile prospect Chance Hymas will also look to make his presence felt at Ironman before he makes the move to the pro ranks.

2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner Caden Braswell

will be one the most highly touted prospects at the Ironman combine.

Photo: Align Media

Athletes will get their first look at the track with a 15-minute morning practice session before transitioning into the educational aspect of the combine that will include classroom-style instruction from rider coaches and trainers, in addition to insights into the various media aspects of the sport. The day culminates with a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos and formal podium activities following the racing.



The prospects will be divided into four groups, where they will be assigned to one of four highly respected and well-known rider coaches in collaboration with the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association. The Ironman coaching staff is led by returning coaches Broc Glover, a six-time AMA National Champion, and Chad Reed, the 2009 Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion, and will also feature the return of Michael Byrne, the winning coach from the RedBud combine. This trio will be joined by veteran racer Broc Tickle, who currently serves as a consultant and test rider for Kawasaki. Education surrounding the critical areas of fitness and nutrition will be spearheaded by two of the sport’s most respected trainers who were both former pros themselves in Seth Rarick and Gareth Swanepoel.



This unprecedented access to some of American motocross’ most experienced and successful former racers will offer priceless insight into life at the professional level. The shared advice can be of particular importance on the racetrack, where the guidance from each expert will aim to facilitate the individual success of each prospect during the motos.

Six-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Broc Glover will be one of four

esteemed former racers to serve as rider coaches at the Ironman combine.

Photo: Align Media

One the track, the centerpiece of the Scouting Moto Combine will provide a rare opportunity for prospects to showcase their potential on the motorcycle on one of the most dynamic courses in Pro Motocross, under the watchful eye of key industry personnel from the pro paddock. With a new season looming, the sport’s most prominent race teams will surely have an eye out for new talent.



Following the action-packed festivities on Friday, the prospects at the Scouting Moto Combine will take their turn in the spotlight during Saturday’s highly anticipated Ironman National with a ceremonial parade lap during opening ceremonies.

A collection of 25 of the most promising amateur motocross prospects in the country will converge at Ironman Raceway for the second Moto Combine gathering of 2022.

Photo: Align Media

Ironman Combine Rider List:

Drew Adams / Chattanooga, Tennessee / Kawasaki

Garrett Alumbaugh / Newark, Texas / Honda

Julien Beaumer / Lake Havasu City, Arizona / Yamaha

Daxton Bennick / Morganton, North Carolina / KTM

Logan Best / North Port, Florida / Yamaha

Jordan Biese / Appleton, Wisconsin / Yamaha

Preston Boespflug / Battle Ground, Washington / Kawasaki

Caden Braswell / Little River, South Carolina / GASGAS

Jayden Clough / Elko, Minnesota / Yamaha

Trevor Colip / Bowling Green, Indiana / GASGAS

Evan Ferry / Largo, Florida / Yamaha

Mark Fineis / Westfield, Indiana / KTM

Dane Folsom / Francisco, Indiana / KTM

Lucas Geistler / Newark, Illinois / KTM

Chance Hymas / Pocatello, Idaho / Honda

Matti Jorgensen / Pompano, Florida / KTM

Gage Linville / Cordele, Georgia / Yamaha

Avery Long / New London, Minnesota / Yamaha

Patrick Murphy / Clinton, Iowa / Yamaha

Crockett Myers / Anderson, Texas / Yamaha

Keegan Rowley / Channahon, Illinois / KTM

Noah Stevens / Danbury, North Carolina / KTM

Evan Stice / Carmen, Idaho / Honda

Enzo Temmerman / Visalia, California / Kawasaki

Leo Tucker / East Dubuque, Iowa / KTM