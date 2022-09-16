2022 Team Canada MXON Go Fund Me

2022 Team Canada MXON Go Fund Me

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the 2022 Team Canada MXON team at Red Bud MX:

2021 Team Canada MXON

We have set up this Go Fund Me page on behalf of the riders and team members representing Canada at the 57th running of the Motocross of Nations in Buchanan, Michigan, September 24 & 25.

34 countries have entered the race known as the biggest event on the World Motocross calendar. Up to 80,000 spectators are expected to attend and the event is televised worldwide.

#40 Dylan Wright – MX1

Riding in the MX1 class will be 4-time and current Canadian 450 Champion Dylan Wright. The 24-year-old lives in Drummondville, Quebec. He rides for the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team.

#41 Ryder McNabb – MX2

Canada’s MX2 rider is Minnedosa, Manitoba’s Ryder McNabb. The 16-year-old also rides for Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing and is the current Canadian Champion in the 250 (MX2) class. He will become the youngest rider to represent Canada at the MXON.

#42 Tyler Medaglia – MX3

Riding the MX 3 class is Brookfield, Nova Scotia’s Tyler Medaglia. The 35- year-old, known as “Captain Canada,” has been on Team Canada at the MXON more than any other rider. Tyler was 2nd in the 450 class at this year’s Canadian Nationals. He rides the for the GasGas Cobeqiud Callus team.

The riders and support crew attend the event with no remuneration and limited sponsorship for travel, hotel and an expansive pit set up at the event. Any support to help cover the costs involved would be greatly appreciated.

Click HERE to donate.