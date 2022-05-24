2022 WCAN | All You Need to Know
Information Package
WCAN presented by Tri City Plumbing, Valley Motosport and Maple Ridge Motorsports.
June 1st to 4th with round 1 of the Triple Crown Pro National on June 5th
Wednesday June 1st. Move in day.
• Gate hours – 9am – 10pm
• Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7pm
Thursday June 2nd. Practice and Racing
• Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Friday June 3rd. Racing and Shift Holeshot challenge 7pm
• Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Saturday June 4th. Championship day and Awards. Awards start at 6pm followed by a live band.
• Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm
Special Awards
• Yamaha Factory Rider award
Gate Fees
$50 for weekend Includes Sunday National
$30 for Youth (6-13) weekend Includes Sunday National
FREE for 5 and under
Camping $40 for the week
Class fees
Online Only
WCAN Sign Up
$85 per class. ( 3 moto format ) 3 classes max per rider.
$40 Tykes Class
Online SignUp –
https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=109
Other services
• Camper sewage services
• Potable water
• Food trucks
• Venders
Other Sponsors include:
Mongoose Machine
Ga Checkpoint
Holeshot Motorsports
Mountainview Motorsports
International Motorsports
Aurora Roofing
Show Time Detailing
Limenine
Turner Volkswagan
West Coast Cobra
Rmr Suspensions
Vixen Clothing
Rivercity CycleR
ide Industries
Outlaw
Westwoods
Cycle North
