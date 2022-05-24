2022 WCAN | All You Need to Know

Information Package

WCAN presented by Tri City Plumbing, Valley Motosport and Maple Ridge Motorsports.

June 1st to 4th with round 1 of the Triple Crown Pro National on June 5th

Wednesday June 1st. Move in day.

• Gate hours – 9am – 10pm

• Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7pm

Thursday June 2nd. Practice and Racing

• Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Friday June 3rd. Racing and Shift Holeshot challenge 7pm

• Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Saturday June 4th. Championship day and Awards. Awards start at 6pm followed by a live band.

• Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Special Awards

• Yamaha Factory Rider award

Gate Fees

$50 for weekend Includes Sunday National

$30 for Youth (6-13) weekend Includes Sunday National

FREE for 5 and under

Camping $40 for the week

Class fees

Online Only

WCAN Sign Up

$85 per class. ( 3 moto format ) 3 classes max per rider.

$40 Tykes Class

Online SignUp –

https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=109

Other services

• Camper sewage services

• Potable water

• Food trucks

• Venders

Other Sponsors include:

Mongoose Machine

Ga Checkpoint

Holeshot Motorsports

Mountainview Motorsports

International Motorsports

Aurora Roofing

Show Time Detailing

Limenine

Turner Volkswagan

West Coast Cobra

Rmr Suspensions

Vixen Clothing

Rivercity CycleR

ide Industries

Outlaw

Westwoods

Cycle North