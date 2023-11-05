2023 Calgary Arenacross Results

Results from the round 3 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Arenacross at Nutrien Western Event Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

Overall Nbr   Name
 1st   #21  Husqvarna  JEVAN DIDIER
  		 1st 1st
 2nd   #15  KTM  DEXTER SEITZ
 ROCKY VIEW, AB 		 2nd 2nd
 3rd   #10  KTM  BRAXTON ZEITNER
 , BC 		 3rd 3rd
 4th   #923  KTM  KAYDEN KERR
 WAINWRIGHT, AB 		 4th 4th
 5th   #315  KTM  TREY SCHMUCKI
  		 5th 5th
 6th   #115  KTM  FISHER BENTLEY
 , BC 		 6th 6th
 7th   #928  Yamaha  LUKE DODDS
  		 7th 7th
 8th   #38  Husqvarna  CHASE NEMETH
 , AB 		 8th 8th
 9th   #117  Gas Gas  JACOB DEHAAN
  		 9th 9th
 10th   #171  Gas Gas  RYLAN SAWYER
  		 10th 10th
 11th   #16  KTM  WYATT HANKINS
  		 11th 11th
 12th   #826  Honda  TRAVIS ALEXANDER
  		 12th 12th
 13th   #308  Husqvarna  LIAM BERGERON
  		 13th 13th
 14th   #17  Husqvarna  HAYDEN DUNSER
  		 14th 14th
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Gas Gas  MITCHELL HARRISON
 LEESBURG, FL 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #26  Kawasaki  JULIEN BENEK
 MISSION, BC 		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #14  Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		 3rd 3rd 20
 4th   #44  Kawasaki  DYLAN REMPEL
 BERSLAU, ON 		 4th 4th 18
 5th   #25  Gas Gas  DANIEL ELMORE
 TELKWA, BC 		 5th 5th 16
 6th   #31  Yamaha  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 6th 6th 15
 7th   #30  Gas Gas  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 7th 7th 14
 8th   #50  Yamaha  AUSTIN JONES
  		 8th 8th 13
 9th   #48  Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 9th 9th 12
 10th   #67  Yamaha  RYAN MARTIN
 KELSO, WA 		 10th 10th 11
 11th   #12  Yamaha  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 CASSELMAN, ON 		 11th 11th 10
 12th   #56  Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 MISSION, BC 		 12th 12th 9
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Points Earned
 1st   #26  Kawasaki  JULIEN BENEK
 MISSION, BC 		 1st 1st 25
 2nd   #1  Gas Gas  MITCHELL HARRISON
 LEESBURG, FL 		 2nd 2nd 22
 3rd   #14  Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		 3rd 3rd 20
 4th   #31  Yamaha  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 4th 4th 18
 5th   #24  KTM  GUILLAUME ST-CYR
 VICTORIAVILLE, QC  		 5th 5th 16
 6th   #44  Kawasaki  DYLAN REMPEL
 BERSLAU, ON 		 6th 6th 15
 7th   #25  Gas Gas  DANIEL ELMORE
 TELKWA, BC 		 7th 7th 14
 8th   #56  Husqvarna  BLAKE DAVIES
 MISSION, BC 		 8th 8th 13
 9th   #12  Yamaha  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 CASSELMAN, ON 		 9th 9th 12
 10th   #171  Gas Gas  SPENSER WILTON
  		 10th 10th 11
 11th   #30  Gas Gas  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 11th 11th 10
 12th   #67  Yamaha  RYAN MARTIN
 KELSO, WA 		 12th 12th 9