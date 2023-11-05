2023 Calgary Arenacross Results

|
|
| 1st
| #1
|
| MITCHELL HARRISON
LEESBURG, FL
|1st
|1st
|25
| 2nd
| #26
|
| JULIEN BENEK
MISSION, BC
|2nd
|2nd
|22
| 3rd
| #14
|
| QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON
|3rd
|3rd
|20
| 4th
| #44
|
| DYLAN REMPEL
BERSLAU, ON
|4th
|4th
|18
| 5th
| #25
|
| DANIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC
|5th
|5th
|16
| 6th
| #31
|
| ZACH UFIMZEFF
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
|6th
|6th
|15
| 7th
| #30
|
| TYLER YATES
DUNCAN, BC
|7th
|7th
|14
| 8th
| #50
|
| AUSTIN JONES
,
|8th
|8th
|13
| 9th
| #48
|
| DEVYN SMITH
MAPLE RIDGE, BC
|9th
|9th
|12
| 10th
| #67
|
| RYAN MARTIN
KELSO, WA
|10th
|10th
|11
| 11th
| #12
|
| SEBASTIEN RACINE
CASSELMAN, ON
|11th
|11th
|10
| 12th
| #56
|
| BLAKE DAVIES
MISSION, BC
|12th
|12th
|9
