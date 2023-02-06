2023 Canadian Triple Crown Schedule | Hybrid Round 1 Explained

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Triple Crown Series 2023 Schedule Announced

Series kicks off with a new stop in Edmonton, AB

[Brigden, ON] The 2023 season of the Triple Crown Series will once again start by heading west. The opening round will take place at the RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, AB. This includes some new plans to help get the season started. The Edmonton National, once a staple in the western swing of the series, makes a return after 10 years off the schedule.

“The RAD Raceway facility will undergo a brand new track build consisting of part oval track and part motocross track. The build concept promises to be the first of its kind for the Triple Crown Series, and possibly the first of its kind in Canada. The plan is not only to create a premier race event for the competitors and manufacturers, but a full festival of SMX and motorsport fun for the fans.”

Kimberly Reeves from RAD Torque Raceway

“Round 1 at RAD Torque Raceway will be a fun one. It’s the first time in Canadian moto history to see a hybrid track of supercross and motocross on the National Series. I think this will draw some great attention, and we are excited to work alongside the great folks at the RAD Raceway.”

Kyle Thompson, COO Jetwerx

The Edmonton National track and format will be completely hybrid – something that will test the riders skills, as well as endurance. The mix between high speed motocross sections, and the tight technical sections of supercross is sure to be an instant favourite amongst the riders as well as the fans. Stay tuned for the Saturday race format.

One format that will continue in 2023, is the high energy racing we get from the Sprint 15’s. The format was introduced in 2021, as 3 motos at 15 minutes in length. These races have produced the best racing the country has seen in years. Tracks to run the Sprint motos will be Round 2 at Whispering Pines MX in Kamloops, BC, and Round 6 in Moncton, NB at Riverglade MX.

The series will once again only have 3 Nationals in the western regions this year, but will see the return to Prairie Hill MX in Manitoba for the 2024 season. The Jetwerx team strives to include all markets in the series, and 2023 is a huge step in that direction. The collab race with the FIM World Supercross for the Vancouver round, as well as a brand new venue in Medicine Hat, AB, gives the West 6 rounds of Triple Crown action.

Thor WMX and FXR Premix, returning for the 6th season of racing. Both WMX and Premix have become a huge part of the series, and a reason for fans to show up to the National a bit earlier. Eve Brodeur on her Thor GasGas Racing machine will be wearing the big #1 on both east and west regions for 2023, in her pursuit for her 9th championship. The Premix class will see young Jayden Riley rocking the #1 on his Supermini machine in the West, and Ex Factory Rider Sam Gaynor in the East.

As with previous seasons, all the action will be made available live by Jetwerx Inc. Viewers can watch live on either Fox Sports or on the RydeTV app by visiting RydeTV.com.